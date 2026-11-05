Greg Dulcich Ranks Among the Top 3 Tight End Streamers in Week 9 Fantasy Football

If you need a tight end streamer, you're in the right place. Every week, I crunch key data points to identify players with the highest upside. Today's article applies to tight ends rostered in fewer than 50% of fantasy football leagues. The following three streamers are intriguing and worth targeting if needed.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Greg Dulcich — 92% Available

Dulcich quietly has at least five targets in four of his last five games. He also has an 82% catch rate and 11.6 Yards per Reception—9th best at his position. He is a model of consistency, with a 77% route rate over his last three games and one target for every four routes he has run.

No NFL team allows more receptions and yards to tight ends than the Detroit Lions. Per game, they allow 8.6 receptions, 97.8 yards, and 1.6 touchdowns to tight ends. In PPR scoring, that's 4.2 points worse than any other team.

Now if you thought I was done, you were wrong. The Dolphins are heating up, relatively speaking, by averaging about 24 points over their last three games. Previously, the Dolphins averaged 11.5 points per game, thus doubling their output—a positive sign of progress for Bobby Slowik's unit.

Tyler Higbee — 65% Available

The Rams have a crowded tight end room, and that has been a concern in recent weeks. However, Higbee seems to have grasped the TE1 job and No. 2 pass-catcher role with Davante Adams sidelined.

Over his last three games, Higbee has a 72% route rate. Being on the field with Matthew Stafford, of course, helps. Why not use Higbee? He faces the Commanders, who have the worst defense in Yards per Target Allowed to tight ends, and they allow 1.1 touchdowns per game to the position.

Michael Mayer — 71% Available

In 2026, Mayer ranks as following among all Raiders' pass-catchers:

2nd in Routes Run

3rd in Route Rate (72%)

3rd in Receptions (36)

The Raiders use Mayer; he is not simply a backup to Brock Bowers. Mayer's median PPR fantasy points scored this season are 9.8. His median targets and receptions are 5.0 and 4.0.

The mark of consistency is what Mayer is. Whether you're dealing with injuries or bye weeks, Mayer can get the job done. For more proof, Mayer ranks 3rd in PFF Receiving Grade and 7th in EPA per Target.

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