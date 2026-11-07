Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Breece Hall vs. Blake Corum
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Week 9 of fantasy football is here, and several players are returning from injury, including New York Jets running back Breece Hall. Hall has been a reliable fantasy pick, but Braelon Allen has burst onto the scene in his absence.
Elsewhere in the league, Blake Corum is becoming a top fantasy pick despite being the Los Angeles Rams' second running back, with five double-digit fantasy point performances this season.
Let's jump into who to start and who to sit between Hall and Corum in Week 9.
RB Breece Hall, New York Jets
Breece Hall hasn't played since Week 3 of the season after suffering a quad injury against the Detroit Lions. Hall was having a good start to the season, with 19.8 and 14.2 fantasy point outings in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.
Hall has been a safe play in the past, but Allen's dominance while Hall has been out raises questions about the Jets' backfield, especially with Hall's snaps likely to be managed as he returns from injury.
The Jets are facing the Kansas City Chiefs, who have given up only 674 rushing yards this season, averaging 96.3 yards per game for running backs, which is eighth in the league.
Hall will likely rush more than Allen, but the Jets will likely use Allen more in the passing game.
RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
Despite Corum being the Rams' number two running back, he has been putting up good fantasy numbers for managers.
Corum is averaging 10.3 fantasy points this season, and has tacked on four total touchdowns compared to Kyren Williams' seven total touchdowns.
Corum and the Rams will be facing a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed 694 rushing yards and six touchdowns to rushers through seven games this season.
Corum plays roughly 30% of the Rams' offensive snaps, which is on the lower end, but he has turned his snaps into useful gains of 5.2 yards per carry on average.
Final Verdict
Go with Corum over Hall for Week 9, given Hall will be coming back from injury and Corum has been a reliable pick for the last four fantasy weeks.
While Corum will likely have fewer touches than Hall, the Rams' second-string running back continues to impress and should be building more trust week-to-week.
Dorothy Howard is an avid sports fan and writer with a passion for the Carolina Panthers and Manchester United. She follows sports across the board and has covered the NFL, Premier League, NWSL and WNBA throughout her career for Yardbaker and the ON SI network.Follow dorothyhow416