Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Breece Hall vs. Blake Corum

Week 9 of fantasy football is here, and several players are returning from injury, including New York Jets running back Breece Hall. Hall has been a reliable fantasy pick, but Braelon Allen has burst onto the scene in his absence.

Elsewhere in the league, Blake Corum is becoming a top fantasy pick despite being the Los Angeles Rams' second running back, with five double-digit fantasy point performances this season.

Let's jump into who to start and who to sit between Hall and Corum in Week 9.

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Breece Hall hasn't played since Week 3 of the season after suffering a quad injury against the Detroit Lions. Hall was having a good start to the season, with 19.8 and 14.2 fantasy point outings in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.

Hall has been a safe play in the past, but Allen's dominance while Hall has been out raises questions about the Jets' backfield, especially with Hall's snaps likely to be managed as he returns from injury.

OC Frank Reich on how they would handle a Hall-Allen split in the backfield: Aaron Glenn sets the "framework for what the vision is." Then Reich and position coach get into specifics.



Reich: "It's a great problem to have. You got two No. 1 backs. Breece is obviously the bell cow… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 5, 2026

The Jets are facing the Kansas City Chiefs, who have given up only 674 rushing yards this season, averaging 96.3 yards per game for running backs, which is eighth in the league.

Hall will likely rush more than Allen, but the Jets will likely use Allen more in the passing game.

RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Despite Corum being the Rams' number two running back, he has been putting up good fantasy numbers for managers.

Corum is averaging 10.3 fantasy points this season, and has tacked on four total touchdowns compared to Kyren Williams' seven total touchdowns.

Corum and the Rams will be facing a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed 694 rushing yards and six touchdowns to rushers through seven games this season.

Corum plays roughly 30% of the Rams' offensive snaps, which is on the lower end, but he has turned his snaps into useful gains of 5.2 yards per carry on average.

Final Verdict

Go with Corum over Hall for Week 9, given Hall will be coming back from injury and Corum has been a reliable pick for the last four fantasy weeks.

While Corum will likely have fewer touches than Hall, the Rams' second-string running back continues to impress and should be building more trust week-to-week.