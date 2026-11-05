Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Chase Brown or Jonah Coleman?

Two running backs have been polarizing in recent weeks: Chase Brown and Jonah Coleman. Brown, a Cincinnati Bengals player, has seen Samaje Perine impinge on his usage. Coleman, a Denver Broncos player, has risen to the starting job. This week's rankings find each running back close together. Which, if not both, have RB1 upside in Week 9? Let's embrace the debate.

Rushing Usage Rates

Brown has the following snap and usage splits:

71% Snap Rate

61% Run Rate

60% of Team Rushing Yards

1 of 4 Team Rushing Touchdowns

Brown has endured a slight volume dip recently, with a 65% snap rate over the last three games. Much of this, however, is thanks to a Week 5 game script (the Bengals had a Week 6 Bye) that let Perine take over as more efficient that day. Since then, the Bengals have kept Brown in his regular role.

Coleman has a unique case. He returned from injury in Week 7. The following lists Coleman's snap and usage splits over his last two games:

58% Snap Rate (66% in Week 8)

41% Run Rate (48% in Week 8)

40% of Team Rushing Yards (53% in Week 8)

2 of 3 Team Rushing Touchdowns

The Broncos are currently without RJ Harvey, who is on the injured reserve. JK Dobbins has moved to the backup role. Coleman and Dobbins run with a similar skill set, both shorter than 5'11" and weighing in the 220-ish range. They thrive best between the tackles.

Given that fact, they can't run a versatile one-two punch like other running back rooms. Instead, I expect Coleman to take charge and become a major fantasy football asset.

Chase Brown vs. Jonah Coleman

It appears Coleman is trending toward a larger rushing volume on his offense. He certainly has the higher ceiling. Brown seems to plateau around 75% of his rushing offense, but Coleman could make Dobbins irrelevant and take a 75% or higher share.

As for projections, we must err on the side of caution, but note that Coleman's ceiling is higher in terms of projected ball-carrying volume.

Running backs get their biggest bonuses in the receiving game. Especially in PPR formats, a player can rise to elite status.

Brown is averaging the following, per game, so far this season:

Coleman's last two games obviously feature a small sample size, but the following showcases what he has to offer in the receiving offense, per game:

3.0 Targets

3.0 Receptions

39.0 Receiving Yards

~40% Route Rate

~24% Targets per Route Run Rate

Don't expect Coleman to be a breakout pass-catcher. The Broncos ultimately have a deep pass-catching depth chart. The Broncos have 14 pass-catchers who have caught a pass this season, and 8 pass-catchers who average at least one reception per game.

The final verdict can rely on each players' matchup in Week 9.

Brown and the Bengals compete against the Atlanta Falcons this week. Their defense ranks third-worst in EPA per Rush Allowed and allows 1.12 rushing touchdowns per Game.

Coleman and the Broncos compete against the Carolina Panthers this week. Their defense ranks 7th-worst in EPA per Rush Allowed and dead last in Rushing Touchdowns Allowed per Game (1.7).

Final Verdict

Chase Brown is the right answer. He is a whole tier higher in my Week 9 Projections. Brown has the receiving edge, with expectations of ~2 more receptions per game and the yards that come with them.

His role is less rigid, and his matchup is fantastic. Brown should have plenty of touches, regardless of the game script.

The Bengals are then the significantly better offense. They rank 6th in EPA per play, whereas the Broncos rank 20th.

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