Fantasy Football Week 9 Running Back Projections & Rankings: Start Jonah Coleman, Tyler Allgeier

The following projections highlight the running back position. In fantasy football, Jahmyr Gibbs and Kenneth Walker III are projected to lead the league in fantasy output in Week 9. Risers include D'Andre Swift and Braelon Allen, while fallers include Ashton Jeanty and Saquon Barkley. Let the ensuing numbers fuel your best start-sit decision(s).

Top-12 Running Backs

Thomas Carelli

Kenneth Walker is averaging 5.5 Yards per Attempt and has 6 touchdowns in seven games. His efficiency is high enough to validate that 109-yard rushing projection.

Braelon Allen has at least 104 rushing yards in three out of his last four games. He is averaging 5.0 Yards per Attempt and is the prime reason why the Jets might end up trading Breece Hall over the next week. Unless Hall ends up playing, Allen is an RB1.

Bhayshul Tuten is nursing an injury, so we'll monitor his projection as the week goes on. Final projections will be released Saturday evening.

High-Upside Running Backs

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Jonah Coleman has a firm grasp on the Broncos' starting job. He is averaging 10.0 rushing attempts per game over his three games played. Coleman has also scored three touchdowns and played his most snaps to date in Week 8.

Tyler Allgeier is the newest breakout with Jeremiyah Love on the injured reserve. Allgeier ran for 147 yards in Week 8 and will start over Bam Knight. He is projected for over 20 touches in Week 9.

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Fade These Running Backs

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Jordan Mason has 23 rushing attempts, compared with Aaron Jones' 13, over the last two games. The Vikings have averaged 17.3 points over their last four games, so the scoring upside is limited. Sit Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason.

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Sleeper of the Week

Dylan Sampson flies under the radar as a strong play this week, given all key factors. In both games Sampson has played this year (Weeks 7 & 8), he has scored at least 10.7 PPR fantasy points. In that span, he has over a 50% route rate and over a 20% targets-per-route run rate.

In both rushing and receiving respects, the matchup is strong. The Saints rank 23rd in EPA per Pass Allowed and 32nd in EPA per Rush Allowed.

Week 9 Projected Statistical Leaders

Rushing Attempts: Bijan Robinson (22.2)

Rushing Yards: Bijan Robinson (115.1)

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (8.4)

Receptions: Christian McCaffrey (6.3)

Anytime Touchdown: Jahmyr Gibbs (70.4%)

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