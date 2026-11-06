Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: KC Concepcion Jr vs. Jaylen Waddle

Week 9 of fantasy football is here, and with it comes the usual questions of who to start and who to sit. Week 8 saw KC Concepcion Jr of the Cleveland Browns fall, while Jaylen Waddle of the Denver Broncos soared with a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's how the two compare before Week 9.

WR KC Concepcion Jr, Cleveland Browns

KC Concepcion Jr will have an enticing matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who have allowed 1,005 yards to wide receivers this season, with an average of 143.6 yards per game to the position.

Concepcion has averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game in his rookie season, which has had both ups and downs. The rookie receiver had a breakout Week 7, which saw him garner eight receptions for 129 yards, before falling in Week 8 with just three receptions for 37 yards.

Concepcion has failed to score a touchdown in any of his eight games this season, and he'll likely have Shedeur Sanders as his quarterback with starter Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol.

With Sanders in at quarterback, Concepcion has a lower fantasy ceiling.

WR Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Waddle is coming off a big win with the Broncos against the Chiefs, which saw Waddle secure his second touchdown of the season.

Waddle has recorded three double-digit fantasy performances this season, with his highest fantasy point total coming against Jacksonville in Week 2.

Waddle will be facing a Carolina Panthers defense that has allowed 1,011 yards to WRs this season, which boosts Waddle's fantasy value in Week 9.

The sixth-year receiver has been consistent for managers this season, averaging 9.8 fantasy points per week.

Final Verdict

Waddle should get the Week 9 start over Concepcion, with the veteran receiver having the higher upside over the rookie receiver.

Waddle has a more experienced quarterback in Bo Nix, and Waddle has caught two touchdowns this season, compared to Concepcion's zero touchdowns.

While neither receiver has been prolific this season, Waddle still edges out Concepcion, given his experience and higher averages.