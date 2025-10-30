Fantasy Football Week 9 WR/CB Matchups: Ja'Marr Chase Surges, Drake London Falters
As we enter Week 9 of the NFL season, we come back with another WR/CB analysis. Differently than many other WR/CB previews, I will come in and preview the highest and lowest leverage matchups. These will be players with high-upside and a low-floor in the upcoming slate of games. Anyone unlisted will be considered to have moderate matchups. These listed players are ones to pay attention to as they have notable value in this particular week.
PROJECTED SHADOW MATCHUPS
Justin Jefferson vs Amik Robertson
This is our only shadow projection of the week. Robertson has been great for this dominant Lions defense. His coverage is allowing less than 40 Yards per Game and 0.23 Fantasy Points per Route Run. He has, however, allowed 3 Touchdowns. I do expect that Jefferson can still get his feed in this matchup. It will all depend on JJ McCarthy's ability to dish our accurate footballs.
HIGH-LEVERAGE WR/CB MATCHUPS
Marvin Harrison Jr. vs Cowboys Secondary
The Cowboys maintain to be abysmal in coverage. They are allowing 3.9 more Fantasy Points per Game to Wide Receivers. They have also allowed 15 Touchdowns through 8 Games. Harrison Jr. come off of the bye week as Kyler Murray comes off of injury. It will be obvious in the game plan that this will be a key matchup being exposed.
Ja'Marr Chase/ Tee Higgins vs Bears Secondary
The Bears play a high man coverage rate and that works towards the advantage of Chase and Higgins. They both are well above average versus man looks. They are both above average in general as wideouts.
The Bears are 23rd ranked versus Wide Receivers and have allowed 10 Touchdowns to the position. Whether it is Flacco or Browning, we can expect them to take shots whether there is separation or not. It is very clear that you must just target Chase and you find success. The coverage means little-to-nothing.
Keenan Allen vs Titans Secondary
Few receivers have had a feel for zone coverage better than Allen. He finds gaps and makes plays. Allen is gaining 0.55 Fantasy Points per Route Run. This is 60% better than his statistic versus man coverage. He has a dominant 25% Target Share versus the zone and the Titans play it at an above average rate.
As for the other Chargers', McConkey faces a new rookie as Roger McCreary has been traded away. Quentin Johnston has a fading role. As for Oronde Gadsden II, we like him given his volume projections, but the Titans are Top 10 versus the tight end. All signs points to a good game for Allen.
LOW-LEVERAGE WR/CB MATCHUPS
Drake London vs Patriots Secondary
An array of factors work against London this week. He is coming off of an injury. His quarterback is injured (Penix Jr.). If his quarterback is inactive, Kirk Cousins plays, and he looked bad in his season debut.
In coverage, the Patriots will play very man-heavy. London is gaining just 0.10 Fantasy Points per Route Run versus the man look. This is less than 20% of his output versus the zone. He will be facing much of Christian Gonzalez who has marked himself as one of the best cornerbacks in football.
On the other side, London will see Carlton Davis who is being targeted on less than 10% of route runs against him — elite numbers.
Tetairoa McMillan vs Carrington Valentine (GB)
The Packers play a very unique coverage. Hardly ever do any cornerbacks ever stick to one side on the field. This was a theme back in the day that is no longer. The Packers stick with the old school style. Valentine plays exclusively on the right, Nixon plays on the left, and Bullard takes the slot. They do this in much of a zone look.
McMillan plays heavily on the left, which puts him against Valentine. However, it does not matter who he sees. The Packers have been great in coverage. Aside from an elite display by the Cowboys, they are a Top 10 unit in the NFL. We can expect McMillan to maintain his high-volume, but with less efficiency and upside.
Courtland Sutton/ Troy Franklin vs Texans Secondary
I think that many people would agree that the Broncos and Texans are the two best defenses in the NFL. If not, they are both top five. In coverage, they both stand out as the two best units. The Texans have allowed just three touchdowns in their secondary. All meanwhile, they may have the best pass rush in the NFL. Nix will be under heat and it will be a long day. This could be a very low scoring affair.