Corey Perry and Pavel Dorofeyev Top Fantasy Hockey Streamers Working for the Weekend

This will be a short column because the weather is brutally cold. Hey, it is Winter and the arctic chill is in who knows what day. Anyhow, weekend streamers are important this time around for fantasy hockey. Why? With the Olympics starting next week, hockey goes on hiatus for most of February.

The compressed schedule and the Olympic Break do cause a little more unexpected havoc than usual. Since 2006, it has been that way with some even more dramatic spikes (see 2010). What we are looking for here is players who take the ice twice in the next three nights/days.

Unfortunately, that one game on Friday night does us few favors. On the bright side, there are three pretty solid contests staggered on Sunday. Saturday carries the lions' share with 14 tilts. Los Angeles and Vegas play on Saturday and Sunday. Carolina does too. Columbus counters on Friday and Saturday.

Fantasy Hockey Weekend Streamers

Corey Perry, RW (Los Angeles Kings)

The Los Angeles Kings have a few options to consider. While scoring can be very inconsistent, players are being forced to play more than they should. Corey Perry is one such example. With Anze Kopitar and Alex Turcotte out, the Kings are spread dangerously thin. Perry has four points in his last five games and five shots on goal over the past couple of contests.

People forget that Los Angeles traded Phillip Danault earlier in the season. It is clear that players will just be held out (injury and mainteance). This creates a unirue opportunity or three. Options do abound based on the schedule (afternoon games in Philadelphia and Carolina). If Perry even gets points in one of the games, it becomes worth any risk.

😞 Lyon makes 37 saves, wins 10th straight as Sabres top Kings.



Updated season overview & last 10 game stats after the Los Angeles Kings lose to the Buffalo Sabres by a score of 1 to 4.



Game Recap: https://t.co/fbgWTtMl2B#GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/AasULG1GJX — LA Kings Game Bot (@LAKGameBot) January 30, 2026

Los Angeles generated quite a few shots and chances. Alex Lyon was just that good on Thursday night. Keep an eye out of the Kings' offense and players like Quinton Byfield and Alex Laferriere.

Pavel Dorofeyev, LW (Vegas Golden Knights)

Vegas has a slightly easier weekend schedule but the Golden Knights have also struggled mightily due to the volume of injuries. The Rasmus Andersson trade has not helped much. Thankfully, Pavel Dorofeyev has scored four times in his last five games. He averages nearly six shot attempts a game. The only bad part is less than half of those hit the target.

Dorofeyev leads Vegas with 24 goals and probably could have 30+ right now with a little more luck. Vegas has Top 5 firepower but only ranks 9th currently in goals at press time. Playing against Seattle and Anaheim should lead to more possibilities.

Jack Eichel is too easy of a choice to stream. Mark Stone and Mitch Marner are so highly owned as well. People seem to forget about the guy

Shayne Gostisbehere, D (Carolina Hurricanes)

It is no secrret that Shayne Gostisbehere is pretty highly owned (73% owned on ESPN but lower in other formats). Part of the reason is injuries. The defenseman cannot stay healthy. When he is in the lineup, Gostisbehere is a difference maker. He now has 35 points in 36 games this season. The three-point night against Utah this week was the fourth such occurrence.

Carolina had a comeback for the ages, scoring three times in 1:30 to steal a win.



On the win, Shayne Gostisbehere's return and the Andrei Svechnikov's elevated game. https://t.co/JuBAmCKQnX — Ryan Henkel (@RyanHenkel_) January 30, 2026

Carolina's offense often scores in bursts. The one thing is keep an eye on maintenance again. However, it is expected Gostisbehere will play the weekend. Having to play against the Capitals and Kings feature plus matchups for the dynamic defenseman.

