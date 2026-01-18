Golden Knights Acquire Rasmus Andersson in Blockbuster Trade With Flames

One of the biggest trade pieces in the NHL has been dealt, and with plenty of time to go before the 2026 trade deadline.

The Golden Knights are shoring up their defense by acquiring Rasmus Andersson in a seismic trade with the Flames, per multiple reports.

TSN’s Darren Dreger provided the details of the trade, indicating Calgary would retain 50% of Andersson’s salary as part of the deal. Headed to the Flames in the trade are veteran defenseman Zach Whitecloud, a 2027 first-round pick, a conditional 2027 second-round pick––which would become a first if Vegas wins the Cup this season, and defense prospect Abram Wiebe, who currently plays college hockey at the University of North Dakota.

Andersson is in the final season of his six-year, $27.3 million contract and is due $4.55 million this season. There’s no agreed upon contract extension between Vegas and Andersson as part of the trade, meaning he can potentially leave in free agency in the offseason.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire 10-year career in Calgary, but now he’ll get the chance to join a contending Golden Knights team that currently sits in first in the Pacific Division. In 48 games this season, Andersson ranks 20th among NHL defensemen with 30 points, including 10 goals, just one shy of his career high.

