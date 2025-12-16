The second round of the fantasy football playoffs is almost here, and we need to set our lineups. One of the trickiest positions to get right is the tight ends, because you only have to start one. Getting this one wrong can give you a huge disadvantage in your fantasy matchup. These are the tight ends you should leave out of your lineups in Week 16.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Ferguson is coming off another lackluster game, catching two of four targets for 16 yards. He simply isn't relevant when everybody is healthy in this offense unless he catches a touchdown. Over the past seven games, he has caught just one touchdown, and that was five weeks ago. Ferguson also hasn't topped 60 yards since Week 3. This week, he faces off with the Los Angeles Chargers, who are allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. We are leaving him on our bench this week.

Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) tackles Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Fannin is a tough option to bench after watching him get 14 targets last week, which he turned into seven receptions for 48 yards. However, he has an absolutely brutal matchup this week against the Buffalo Bills, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. The combination of a shaky rookie quarterback and a terrible matchup makes Fannin a scary option this week. Buffalo has allowed just 38 receptions for 459 yards and two touchdowns all season. Those are the fewest receptions, the fewest touchdowns, and the second-fewest yards by three yards. Avoid Fannin in this game.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Schultz had a big game in Week 15, catching eight passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. In Week 16, he will match up against the Las Vegas Raiders. While their defense is horrific, unfortunately, the only position they can defend is the tight ends. They are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position this season. Generally, this is not a defense we look to avoid, unless you're a tight end. The Texans are going to rely heavily on their running backs and wide receivers this week in a great matchup, but it will come at the expense of Schultz.

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Warren has played one game with Philip Rivers, and he caught three passes for 19 yards in a game that Rivers threw for just 120 yards on 4.4 yards per attempt. We are not starting any Colts' pass-catchers in the second round of our fantasy football playoffs with a 44-year-old Rivers throwing them the ball. It's rough because Warren has been great this season, but we are looking for another option if at all possible this week.

