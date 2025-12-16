Colby Parkinson and 3 Other Must-Start Tight Ends in Week 16 Fantasy Football

The Tight End position continues to surprise us this season, and in a good way. We have more lucrative breakouts on our radar and even in Week 16, we have high-upside options that may even be on the Waiver Wire. Read up here because it could just help you win your Fantasy Football league as we enter the depths of the playoffs. These are four must-start Tight Ends in Week 16 Fantasy Football.

Darren Waller, MIA (vs Bengals)

The Bengals actually fared fine against the Ravens in Week 16, but the sample size lingers large, and it still shows them as brutally bad versus the position. The Bengals have allowed (15) Touchdowns to the Tight End and (91) Yards per Game.

Waller has played 7 Games for the Dolphins this year, accounting for (26) Receptions and (6) Touchdowns. Waller has (7) Red Zone Targets in as many games, catching six of them for all six of his Touchdowns. We cannot deny Waller this week, or really, any week.

Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ Cardinals)

We cannot overlook Pitts after his last few games with Kirk Cousins. Pitts is averaging (8.0) Targets, (10.0) Receptions, and (112.7) Yards per Game with Cousins. This would contest him on TE1 honors, a mark that I did not expect to state Pitts as meeting this season.

The Cardinals happen to aid this must-start designation as they are 27th versus the Tight End. Between the volume and the matchup, Pitts had to be started.

Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ Commanders)

#Eagles Dallas Goedert now has 9 TDs on the season —tied for 2nd in the #NFL and tied for 1st among TEs. 🔥#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ta1kRhGAzU — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) December 15, 2025

Goedert is automatic in the Red Zone. He is 10-for-11 in the Red Zone with (8) Touchdowns. The Eagles work in a shuffle pass that works every single time, a look into a new look goal line offense in the place of the moderately struggling tush push.

Goedert is currently averaging (5.4) Targets, (4.1) Receptions, and (42) Yards per Game. He has (9) Touchdowns on the season as is the 3rd pass-catcher on this Eagles offense.

The Commanders oppose the Eagles this week, They stand 29th versus the Tight End. These two teams have actually yet to meet this year, but proof aims for this to be highly favorable for Goedert as he comes off of a 2-Touchdown game against the Raiders.

Colby Parksinon, LAR (@ Seahawks)

To quote @TomBrady, an absolute piss missle from Matthew Stafford to Colby Parkinson for six!



📺 @NFLonFOX | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/4OCFJe8QZ9 — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2025

This is our new breakout in Fantasy Football. Leave it to Sean McVay is make a somebody out of nobody, especially at Tight End.

Parkinson is averaging just (4.7) Targets per Game over his last six games. However, Parkinson has (19) Red Zone Targets for (5) Touchdowns. This brings him to a stellar 21% Target Share.

As good as Seattle is on defense, they are just 26th versus the Tight End. Parkinson only had two catches in his previous game against the Seahawks, but it was one (2) Targets that resulted in a Touchdown.

