Garrett Wilson Returns in Week 10, Projects Optimistic Rest-of-Season Outlook
Fantasy Football has greatly missed Garrett Wilson. So have the New York Jets. There are few other Wide Receivers with higher usage than Wilson. The names that comes to mind are Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Christian McCaffrey. There is little else to compete with the target share of Wilson. He is slated for a Week 10 return for injury and, despite passing success, Wilson will be highly viable to start against the Browns. We will decipher his future value.
Garrett Wilson Statistical Breakdown
Wilson has played (6) total games in 2025. The offensive output has been volatile, but this is what he has marked up:
52 Targets (32% Target Share), 36 Receptions, 395 Yards, 4 Touchdowns
By Points per Game, Wilson would pace out as the WR12 in Fantasy Football (13.58 PPR Points per Game). He was drafted as the WR19, so it all fits accordingly. In fact, it overachieves, especially given the Jets standing of the 32nd Passing Offense in the NFL.
Rest-of-Season Outlook
The Jets have likely seen their worst days behind them. Their statistical output has been abysmal — 157 Yards per Game. The law of averages would suggest that they can only go upwards.
New York has made some trades recently, although on defense. They are 1-7 and playing for nothing. This should free up the team to do as they please. Risk-free football means targets for Wilson. The Jets will force feed their paid WR1 and, unfortunately, play from behind in that ever-so valuable passing game script.
Wilson likely will commannd a target share well over 30%. Even if passing for 150-180 Yard per Game, he looks to see 50+ Yards per game with 80+ yard upside.
Wilson is going to be a certified WR2 in Fantasy Football. Given his volume, he must be started every single week.
Week 10 Outlook
In the short-term, the Jets will host the Browns in Week 10. This is a favorable matchup for Wilson.
The Browns stand as the 23rd best defense versus Wide Receivers. They have permitted 10 Touchdowns to the position, or 1.25 per game.
Wilson does have just (4) Red Zone Targets in 6 Games Played. He does have 2 Touchdowns. We take his output with a grain of salt, but a tasty one. Wilson will likely get to a 30% Target Share in the Red Zone. They happen to pass the ball just over 50% in the Red Zone. Wilson is target number one.
This matchup should favor the Jets. They may very well win this game. Wilson should likely see anywhere from six targets to a ceiling of 12. He can very well score and rip off 100+ yards if the Jets offense buzzes. They have 27+ Points in 3-of-8 games, and Tanner Engstrand likely has more consistent output in his offensive future as the young offensive gains identity.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 10 Ranking: WR21