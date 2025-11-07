Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 10: Garrett Wilson vs Chris Olave
This week’s fantasy football start/sit dilemma centers on two talented former Ohio State Buckeye wide receivers: Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets and Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints. Both players offer similar fantasy outlooks and have the potential for big performances in Week 10. Here’s a closer look at who you should start and who you should sit this week.
New York Jets Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson faces the Cleveland Browns this week, who rank 20th against opposing fantasy wide receivers. Wilson is currently the WR30 in fantasy, averaging 16.6 points per game; however, since missing two games with a knee injury, his per-game average ranks 9th among wide receivers.
Wilson missed Weeks 7 and 8 due to injury but is expected to be ready after the Jets’ Week 9 bye. When healthy, the Jets’ offense clearly runs through him — he has played at least 94% of snaps in every game outside of Week 6, when he played 84% before leaving with an injury.
With his role intact, Wilson should be able to pick up where he left off, building on his season totals of 36 catches for 395 yards and 4 touchdowns in Week 10.
New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Chris Olave
Chris Olave ranks 9th among fantasy wide receivers, averaging 14.1 points per game. This week, he faces the Carolina Panthers, who rank 4th against opposing fantasy wide receivers. Olave has been a target monster this season, second in the NFL with 87 targets, trailing only Ja’Marr Chase (107).
Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough made his first start in Week 9, replacing struggling quarterback Spencer Rattler. Chris Olave struggled in the outing, totaling just 8.7 fantasy points on 3 catches from 4 targets for 57 yards. It remains to be seen if Olave and Shough can build chemistry moving forward. Adding to Olave’s potential upside, the Saints recently traded their No. 2 receiver, Rashid Shaheed, to the Seahawks—potentially opening up more targets in the offense.
Fantasy Football Verdict: Garrett Wilson vs Chris Olave in Week 10
We’re going with Garrett Wilson over Chris Olave. With Wilson back and healthy, and Justin Fields throwing him the ball, we feel more confident in his Week 10 potential. While Olave’s volume is tempting, we haven’t seen enough from him and Tyler Shough to be overly confident. Keep Olave on your bench.