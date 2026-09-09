George Kittle & Three Other Big Names to Avoid Starting in Your Fantasy Football Lineup in Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season is notoriously tricky for fantasy managers. Without real-game usage trends, drafting capital often dictates starting lineups which is a trap that can quickly sink your matchup. Whether it’s lingering injuries, severe snap limitations, or murky target distributions, several big-name options belong firmly on the bench this week.

Here is a breakdown of the high-profile players to avoid starting in Week 1.

George Kittle (TE, 49ers)

Primary Risk: Recovering from a severe Achilles injury.

Secondary Risk: San Francisco historically manages returning veterans conservatively. Kittle faces high odds of being capped on a strict pitch count, severely restricting his target volume.

I’m starting George Kittle Week 1🗣️



Probably will be limited to red zone/ big moments in the game but I don’t care.



If you drafted him in the 8th or later, congrats on your League Winner🏆

pic.twitter.com/sQoG8DoZwc — TheFantasyFormula (@AFantasyFormula) September 7, 2026

When healthy, Kittle is an elite plug-and-play tight end. His recovery situation makes him difficult to trust as a Week 1starter. San Francisco’s Thursday matchup with the Rams is also being played in Australia, adding travel and preparation variables to an already uncertain situation. If Kittle is active but limited, his fantasy value could become heavily touchdown-dependent. Managers with a reliable alternative should exercise caution.

Alec Pierce (WR, Colts)

Primary Risk: Offseason ankle surgery kept him off the field for the entire preseason.

Secondary Risk: As a vertical threat reliant on timing and speed, his missed reps hurt his immediate ceiling. Combined with low target volume, a lack of 100% health gives him a dangerously low fantasy floor.

Colts WR Alec Pierce will play against the Ravens after recovering from ankle surgery. https://t.co/KOoCOl2nsr — SportsRadio991Cleveland (@sports_radio991) September 8, 2026

Pierce has been activated from the PUP-list and is expected to play, but that does not automatically make him a safe fantasy starter. Missing the preseason could affect timing, conditioning, and early snap volume, especially for a receiver whose fantasy production often depends on explosive plays.

Patrick Mahomes (QB, Chiefs)

Primary Risk: Rushing floor & pocket mobility.

Secondary Risk: Offensive Line Concerns & Historical Division Matchup

Mahomes carries too much talent to be benched for long, but Week 1 is a different question. He is returning from the ACL injury that ended his 2025 season and faces the Broncos, a defense that allowed only 18 passing touchdowns last season. The combination of a difficult matchup and a quarterback working his way back into full game-rhythm creates more risk than usual. Mahomes can still deliver a strong performance, but managers with another dependable quarterback should consider the safer option.

Carnell Tate (WR, Titans)

Primary Risk: Training camp health & lingering issues.

Secondary risk: Zero preseason stats & rookie chemistry.

Tate enters the season with significant draft capital and plenty of upside, but rookie receivers are rarely automatic fantasy starters in Week 1. His target share, route participation, and chemistry with quarterback Cam Ward still needs to be established in a real game. A big play could make him useful immediately, but relying on that outcome is dangerous when veterans are available. Tate is better viewed as a bench stash until his weekly role becomes clearer.

CARNELL TATE’S STATS WILL DISAPPOINT TITANS FANS THIS YEAR 😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/RdwT1vntBA — Locked On Titans Hit (@titans_hit) September 3, 2026

The fourth-overall pick missed multiple practices throughout August and early September due to general stiffness, tightness, and an mid-August collision that caused dizziness. While cleared for Week 1, the repeated minor setbacks have interrupted the transition to the pros and leave open the threat of in-game aggravation.

Emeka Egbuka (WR, Buccaneers)

Primary Risk: Lingering toe sprain & explosiveness floor.

Secondary Risk: Conditioning deficit & target distribution.

Egbuka sustained a toe sprain on August 12 during joint practices that sidelined him for most of training camp. Although he returned to individual practice reps leading up to Week 1, toe sprains are known for affecting push-off power, burst, and route precision.

Pro Football Network's Kyle Soppe believes Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka's toe injury could create major value for fantasy managers in 2026.



📸 Nathan Ray Seebeck, IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect https://t.co/iLcPZGw7or pic.twitter.com/noFIe6gLjP — The Bucs Wire (@TheBucsWire) September 6, 2026

Missing most of August leaves Egbuka short on full-speed conditioning and team chemistry heading into the opener. With Chris Godwin operating as a high-volume option inside and Baker Mayfield spreading targets across a crowded supporting cast, a limited Egbuka could struggle to earn a stable target share if Tampa Bay manages his snaps conservatively.

Week 1 Outlook

Week 1 fantasy football is about making the smartest decisions with the information available. Kittle and the other players still have the talent to deliver strong seasons, but their current risks make them difficult to trust in your starting lineup.