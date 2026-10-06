Harold Fannin Jr. Headlines These Fantasy Football Week 5 Tight Ends to Start

Fantasy managers don't need to chase the obvious stars at tight end to secure a productive baseline in Week 5. Several mid-tier options currently have the target volume, elite route participation, and favorable matchups necessary to deliver surprising double-digit PPR performances.

In modern fantasy football, opportunity remains the ultimate predictor of tight end success. While touchdown variance can skew weekly rankings, underlying target share and route participation consistently reveal which non-elite tight ends possess sustainable floors.

Harold Fannin Jr. Is Becoming Impossible to Ignore

Week 5 Matchup: @NY Jets Fantasy Rank: TE10 Roster Percentage: High TE2/Low TE1 Range

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) reacts after making a touchdown catch in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Browns tight end Fannin Jr. has quickly locked down an expansive role in the offense, making him one of the premier mid-tier starters for Week 5 against the New York Jets. Fannin Jr.'s combination of steady targets and high-value red-zone usage gives him a stable floor with genuine touchdown upside.

Juwan Johnson Has Quietly Become a Weekly Threat

Week 5 Matchup: vs. Vikings Fantasy Rank: TE11 Roster Percentage: Mid-Range rostered

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints tight end continues to fly under the radar despite commanding top-tier volume through the first month of the season. Facing a Vikings defense that is one of the best units in the NFL in Week 5, Johnson offers a reliable option for managers looking to avoid positional landmines. With 27 targets and 21 receptions through four games, Johnson provides a rare luxury at the tight end position: a safe floor. Combined with five receptions of 20-plus yards, his usage profile matches that of a top-eight tight end while carrying a far lower acquisition cost.

Brenton Strange Is the Breakout Play

Week 5 Matchup: vs. Eagles Fantasy Rank: TE18 Roster Percentage: 27% Targets: 18

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) hauls in a second quarter touchdown pass during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars lead 24-0 at the half. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Strange represents the upside breakout pick for Week 5 against the Eagles. Fresh off a 95-yard performance against the Bengals in Week 4, Strange is demonstrating lethal big-play capability. He averages 11.9 yards per reception and has logged nine catches of 20-plus yards over his past 11 games. Jacksonville's offense actively manufactures vertical opportunities for him, meaning Strange doesn't require heavy target volume to smash his weekly projection.

T.J. Hockenson Is Due for a Bigger Fantasy Week

Week 5 Matchup: Saints Fantasy Rank: TE16 Roster Percentage: 29% Targets: 26 Receptions: 22

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ. Hockenson (87) catches a touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hockenson enters Week 5 with underlying opportunity metrics that far outpace his early-season fantasy point totals. His 26 targets and 22 catches point to an established presence in Minnesota's passing game. Fantasy points often lag behind target volume. Managers who start Hockenson now are positioning themselves to capture the upcoming positive regression.

Dalton Schultz Has the Volume, Now He Needs the Touchdown

Week 5 Matchup: Titans Fantasy Rank: TE15 Roster Percentage: 73% Targets: 27 Receptions: 21

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) is introduced before playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schultz remains an ideal bounce-back candidate heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Titans. He has quietly amassed 27 targets and 214 receiving yards through four weeks, but has yet to find the end zone. As Houston continues to reach the red zone consistently, Schultz's zero-touchdown mark makes him an ideal buy-low start candidate expected to regress positively.

Week 5 Strategy

Navigating the tight end position in fantasy football doesn't require chasing household names or elite studs every single week. As Week 5 demonstrates, target volume and big-play effiency often matter far more than name recognition. Whether you rely on the steady volume of Fannin Jr. and Johnson, chase the explosive ceiling of Strange, or bank on positive touchdown regression for Hockenson and Schultz, these mid-tier options offer realistic paths to double-digit PPR production.