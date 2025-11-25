Harrison Butker and 2 Other Must-Start Kickers in Week 13 Fantasy Football
We attacked Week 12 with dominance at the kicker position. Between Ka'imi Fairbairn, Will Reichard, and Zane Gonzalez, they all hit double-digit fantasy points. As they say, don't fix what ain't broke. We bring the same exact analysis structure to Week 13. We will look at accuracy, weather, and much more. Here are the three kickers that have been determined to have must-start value.
Harrison Butker (@ Cowboys)
Butker has historically fringed on K1 in all of football. This year, he has not quite been in that range. Butker is the K13 on the season.
The Chiefs kicker has been average this season at 21/24 in accuracy and perfect from within 40 yards. He does benefit from and indoors game this week and the Chiefs do get an improving, but still bad Cowboys defense. The Chiefs are also subpar in 3rd down conversion rate, which helps the matter of finding kicking chances. Butker should have at least two tries on top of a few extra points.
Ka'imi Fairbairn (@ Colts)
It was certainly a gamble to take Fairbairn last week while he was coming off of injury. I was confident that he was fully healthy and he looks just that. Fairbairn went 3/3 on kicks last Thursday Night. He has always been among the most reliable kickers in the NFL.
On the year, Fairbairn is 25/28 with his misses only being beyond 50 yards. This week, he gets an indoors home game. Texans kickers have attempted (33) Field Goals this season on 11 Games Played, among the highest of any team in the NFL.
The Colts offer a slightly tough matchups, but nothing too scary. They are 24th in Yards Allowed despite being 9th in Points Allowed.
Matt Prater (@ Steelers)
I am willing to take a weather gamble here given the remaining upside of this matchup. The weather expects some rain and increased wind. If any kicker is accustomed to kicking in bad conditions, it will be Prater, a man that played for years in the NFC North and currently plays football in Buffalo — perhaps the worst weather city in the NFL.
Prater is 15/17 on the season. The Bills are 1st in Total Offense, but 5th in 3rd Down Conversion Rate. This suggests and proves their moderate struggles on offense. The Steelers are 28th in Total Defense, so Prater should see field goal range a bit.
Added Notes:
We can be nervous of weather, but most of the United States projects to see bad weather this weekend. This ranges from the northeast to the midwest. This reduces the risk that it airs considering the fact that many people will be starting their kickers in this bad weather.