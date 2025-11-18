Ka'imi Fairbairn and 2 Other Must-Start Kickers in Week 12 Fantasy Football
Streaming kickers can be a bit of a gamble, truth be honest. One missed kick can make a good performance a bad one. At any given moment, an elite kickers can miss. On any given week, a bad kicker can go 4/4. Picking kickers is a volatile game, but it is still worth the analysis. These are the three kickers that are streamable in Week 12 with good upside given the key factors at hand.
Ka'imi Fairbairn (Vs BUF)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: K26*
Pending injury status - He trends to play as of Tuesday afternoon.
The one factors that is ultra important is weather. Any game being played indoors is an automatic boost. We get that with Fairbairn on Thursday Night.
Fairbairn is 22/25 on the season, which is average, but the volume itself is great. He has the most attempts of any kickers in the NFL this season.
The Bills are a mid-tier defense and worse with a 40% 3rd Down Defense. Meanwhile, the Texans should move the ball enough by attacking the Bills poor rush defense. It is with high probability that we see at least two field goal attempts. This game should not be a blowout as it is a point spread of 5.5 points to the Texans.
Zane Gonzalez (@ NO)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: K19
Another indoor game is what we have to take advantage of. Gonzalez has a low sample size, but he is 3/3 this season. We could review his past statistics, but as I have seen time and time again, no year is the same for a kicker. The Falcons three kickers have combined for (22) Attempts through ten games, on the high end.
The Saints are very inefficient in scoring defense, marking T-21st best in Points Allowed, despite being 10th in Yards Allowed. The Falcons will play with Kirk Cousins, and without Drake London, but they should move the ball on a poor defense by leveraging Bijan Robinson all over the place.
Jake Elliott (@ DAL)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: K12
We hit the indoors trifecta this week. I will note that weather across the country all appears to be pleasant this upcoming weekend. Our best options just happen to be playing indoors.
Elliott is 11/13 this year, which is considered mid-tier for kickers. The attempts linger low, but we know that this can change week-to-week. The Eagles are still a mid-tier offense, 25th in Yards and 16th in Scoring. They are 28th in 3rd Down Offense, outlooking for more field goal chances.
The Cowboys defense will allow for the Eagles to have plenty of opportunities this week.