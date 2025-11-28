Roll the Dice With These High Risk, High Reward Players in Week 13 Including Taysom Hill
When you are searching for a player to plug into your fantasy football lineup, sometimes you just want a safe player who will give you some points and not sink your lineup. However, that's not always the case. There are other times when you know you need a ton of points and have to swing for the fences, even if it comes with a big risk. This is especially relevant this Sunday, with four games having already been played, because you may already know that you're in big trouble if you don't have a huge week. These are the top boom-or-bust options for Week 13.
Quarterback Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
We have seen Jones have massive upside this season in a high-powered Colts' passing attack. He has also proven to have rushing upside, especially down near the goal line. However, he could also fall flat on his face this week. Jones has a terrible matchup against the Houston Texans, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks and just shut down Josh Allen in Week 12, and is reportedly playing with a fracture in his lower leg. If he plays well, Jones can put up huge numbers, but he has a lot working against him this week.
Wide Receiver Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
Johnston is the definition of a boom-or-bust option. He has six touchdowns in 10 games this season. The past two weeks have been the first time that he has gone two games without a touchdown. In Week 13, he has an outstanding matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. The last time these teams faced off in Week 3, he posted 71 yards and a touchdown. With that said, he also has a very low floor. Twice in the past four weeks, he has scored zero points.
Wide Receiver Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Wilson has been incredible the past two weeks, catching 25 of 33 targets for over 300 yards during that span. However, in both of those games, Marvin Harrison Jr was out. As of now, it looks like Harrison has a chance to return this week. If he is ruled out again, then there isn't much bust with Wilson. Nevertheless, in the nine games with Harrison playing this season, he caught 23 passes for 231 yards and one TD total.
Tight End Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
Because of his versatility, Hill has elite upside on any given week. He can throw, run, and catch the ball, and is one of the team's top red zone weapons. He also has plenty of down weeks. This week, he could see a huge uptick in both rushing and receiving with Alvin Kamara out. Last week, he saw 10 carries with Kamara getting hurt. There is a strong chance that he splits carries in New Orleans this week, while also handling a significant pass-catching role, and be a top red zone option.