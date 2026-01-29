Hunter Henry Super Bowl LX Fantasy Football Stats, Playoff History, Projections

The 2026 NFL Playoffs has not been one to shine heavy on the Tight End position. The brass of the crew was that of Dallas Goedert and Dalton Kincaid. We also had George Kittle, but he got hurt. There have been no stunners, but one above-average name does remain into the Super Bowl. That man is Hunter Henry. He has been awesome, and he can surely have a big game at the big game. Here is your rundown and projection on Henry in Super Bowl LX.

2025 Statistics: Hunter Henry

The Patriots had the health of Henry in 2025, having seen him play all 17 Games. Henry finished the regular season with 83 Targets (18% Target Share), 60 Receptions, 768 Yards, and 7 Touchdowns. This ranked Henry 2nd in Targets, Receptions, Yards, and 1st in Receiving Touchdowns on the team.

When it came to Fantasy Football, Henry also had a stellar season in that regard. In PPR formats, Henry finished as the TE9. He was the TE7 in Half-PPR and the TE4 in Non-PPR. This shows clearly with his high quantity of touchdowns. Henry was T-5th in Touchdowns by Tight Ends.

Playoff History

Henry is playing in his 10th year in the NFL. This marks just his second team, after the Chargers. In this time, Henry has played five total playoff games, and two prior to this postseason.

In total, Henry has 15 Targets, 7 Receptions, 111 Yards, and 1 Touchdown in his playoff career. Prior to this postseason, Henry had 5 Targets, 1 Reception, and 30 Yards in two games. One of these games was with the Chargers (2019), and the other pre-2026 playoff game was with the Patriots (2022).

Super Bowl Outlook

Hunter Henry has been making noise 📢 pic.twitter.com/KkEUhCI76z — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 28, 2026

The Seahawks offer Henry an good matchup, despite their reputation as a stout defense. The Seahawks rank versus 22nd best versus Tight Ends. They have allowed the 5th most receptions (105) and the 6th most yards with (63.5) per Game to the Tight End. They are actually 9th best in Touchdowns Allowed to Tight Ends (6).

Per our own Shawn Childs of Fantasy Sports On SI, Henry projects to be the TE1 of the game, ahead of AJ Barner. This is no surprise, of course. Henry will project for 4 Receptions, 51 Yards, and 0.5 Touchdowns in the game. This is very similar to that of our Stefon Diggs projection.

In this game, Henry very well may have pretty good upside. The Seahawks are 4th best versus Wide Receivers. They show a clear weakness to the Tight End and Josh McDaniels, a great gameplanner and Super Bowl veteran, will likely leverage his beloved Tight End positon.

When debating whether or not to start Henry in DFS, or any form of Super Bowl Fantasy Football, the answer is a glaring "yes".

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: