Isaiah Collier Leads Way In Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start 'Em Lineup

Week 17 of the NBA regular season kicks off on Monday night, with a highly anticipated 10-game slate of action. 20 teams around the league will suit up on the league’s opening night of the week, with most teams playing just two games leading up to the NBA All-Star break later in the week.

With fewer games on the schedule for the week, fantasy managers could find increased difficulty in building Week 17 lineups. Let’s look at five must-starts coming into Monday night’s slate of action, making up our Week 17 Start ‘Em lineup:

G - Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz

Feb 7, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) passes during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Week 17 Games: 3

Isaiah Collier is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career coming into the Utah Jazz’s game against the Miami Heat on Monday. With star point guard Keyonte George dealing with recent injuries, Collier has made the most of an expanded role offensively, averaging a stellar 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 14.3 assists over his last four games, posting multiple steals on the defensive end in each game during that span. George is set to miss Monday’s game, which could clear the way for Collier to continue his recent trend of production, offering efficient scoring and All-NBA-caliber assist output.

G - Kevin Porter Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

Jan 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) reacts to a call against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Week 17 Games: 3

Despite the team’s struggles amid an injury-riddled campaign, Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. has sustained encouraging production throughout the season thus far. Milwaukee is set to square off against the Orlando Magic on Monday night, and will be without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is continuing to miss time due to a recent calf strain. Porter, who is averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game, is slated to shoulder a greater chunk of offensive responsibility throughout the week as the two-time MVP works his way back from injury. With an expanded role and greater ball-handling responsibility, Porter should see plenty of volume to continue his output to start the season.

F - Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Feb 7, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) prepares to shoot a technical free throw during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Week 17 Games: 3

The Portland Trail Blazers are dealing with a plethora of injuries coming into Monday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, with Deni Avdija, Robert Williams and Shaedon Sharpe each listed on the injury report. This will open the door for Jerami Grant, the team’s third-leading scorer, to take on a greater role on the offensive end. Grant is averaging 19.1 points on the season thus far, shooting 44% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range. The star forward has shown out over his last three games, posting at least 23 points while shooting 50% in each game. Grant is primed to continue his recent scoring surge, offering valuable output to lineups over three games this week.

F - Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers

Feb 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) looks on in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Week 17 Games: 2

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a crucial blow last week, with Paul George receiving a 25-game suspension. George is slated to miss most of the second half of the season, thrusting Kelly Oubre Jr. into an expanded role during his absence. Over his last five games, Oubre is averaging 15.0 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 41% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc during that stretch. Oubre will shoulder a vastly greater role, taking on the starting job in Philadelphia’s rotation.

C - Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City Thunder

Dec 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) runs down the court during a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Week 17 Games: 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a highly anticipated matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. The team will search for greater efforts from the remainder of the rotation, who will look to make up for his league-leading scoring production. In the frontcourt, Isaiah Hartenstein has offered valuable fantasy production throughout the season, but emerges as a quality start option early into the week. He’s also taken on greater playmaking responsibility as of late, dishing out double-digit assists in each of his last two games. With stellar rebounding production, a recent uptick in playmaking output and consistent defensive efficiency, Hartenstein will help lineups to victories in Week 17.

