Ivica Zubac, Ty Jerome Headline Week 16 Fantasy Basketball Start 'Em Lineup

Fantasy basketball managers are settling lineups for Week 16 of the NBA season, looking to optimize output for this week’s matchups. A number of storylines will affect lineups for the week, raising potential decisions for managers, potentially complicating roster outlook.

Some players are in the midst of breakout stretches, while other star players could be confined to bench units amid disappointing streaks of production. With that in mind, here’s a deep-dive into this week’s Start’ Em lineup for fantasy basketball, featuring key contributors for the Week 16 slate:

G - Ty Jerome, Memphis Grizzlies

Jan 31, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) drives to the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Week 16 Games: 4

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome made his highly anticipated season debut over the weekend, breaking out after missing the first several months of the year. Jerome shined in the first game of his 2025-26 campaign, posting 20 points, six assists and a steal. Without Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr. on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Grizzlies will lean on Jerome’s scoring ability once again, setting the stage for a productive week. Memphis has four games on the schedule this week, which will help Jerome’s output over an additional game.

G - Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Jan 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) brings the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Week 16 Games: 4

Cracking the lineup for the second consecutive week is Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson. Now in his second NBA season, Thompson is offering efficient scoring, valuable rebounding and encouraging playmaking production to the delight of fantasy owners. He’ll remain an integral contributor for a contending Rockets squad, posting 18.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists over 47 games this season. Thompson is also posting elite two-way production, averaging 2.0 stocks per game on the year. The Rockets will take on the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, which will see Thompson featured in a vast role on both ends of the floor. Suiting up in four games for the week, he’ll offer an additional game over some of the other top guards in fantasy basketball.

F - OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Jan 30, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) passes the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Week 16 Games: 4

The New York Knicks have ignited an encouraging win streak amid a flurry of trade talks, with the team expected to make a push for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite trade chatter surrounding the team, OG Anunoby has remained immensely consistent, averaging 19.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists over New York’s six-game win streak. During that stretch, he’s offering 2.7 stocks per game, setting the stage for another stellar performance against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. A favorable matchup against a lowly Wizards squad will help Anunoby further build on his recent momentum against a highly anticipated clash against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

F - Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jan 31, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies center Jock Landale (31) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Week 16 Games: 4

Julius Randle has shouldered a massive load during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ recent four-game win streak. The veteran forward is leading the team in assists to this point of the season, presenting encouraging fantasy production for managers to consider. Minnesota will take on the Grizzlies on Monday night, which should help Randle build on his recent surge, posting 22.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the team’s four game win streak, adding 2.1 stocks per game on the defensive end. Randle will continue to shoulder a notable workload behind MVP candidate Anthony Edwards, with the Timberwolves looking to gain ground on the likes of the Rockets, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference standings.

C - Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers

Feb 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Week 16 Games: 4

While Kawhi Leonard has received much of the media attention amid the Los Angeles Clippers’ recent surge - and deservedly so - Ivica Zubac has quietly remained one of the top rebounders in the NBA. Zubac is shouldering a notable role on the offensive end, building on his stable floor of rebounding and defensive production from a fantasy perspective. Over 42 games this season, Zubac is averaging 14.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists, posting 1.2 stocks per game defensively. With four games on the schedule this week, including a favorable matchup against a struggling Sacramento Kings squad, he is a must-start among Week 16 fantasy lineups.

