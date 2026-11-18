With six teams on bye in Week 11 (Atlanta, Cleveland, New England, Green Bay, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle), fantasy managers are scrambling to patch holes in their starting lineups. Desperation during the bye weeks often leads to leaning on recognizable names out of habit rather than evaluating current usage and matchup context.

With only four weeks remaining before the fantasy playoffs, a single dud can sink your postseason hopes. If you have other alternatives, think twice before locking these names into your Week11 lineups.

Quarterbacks to Avoid

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts (@ Houston Texans)

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Managers looking for a Thursday night bye-week streamer might be tempted by Jones' occasional rushing floor, but the Colts' passing attack is running on fumes. Following the trade-deadline departures of Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, Jones is operating with a depleted receiving room. In Week 10 against Miami, he completed just 11 of 22 passes for 108 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while drawing boos from the home crowd. Traveling on a short week to face a 12.5-point favorite in Houston exposes Jones to heavy pass-rush pressure without the perimeter weapons to bail him out.

J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) looks to throw the ball during a game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium, Nov 12, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McCarthy has popped onto the streaming radar after averaging 15.6 points per game over his last four starts, highlighted by a 293-yard outing against Washington in Week 10. His underlying efficiency tells a shakier story as he holds an even 2:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio across that span and has been sacked 10 times in his last four appearances. Facing a red-hot 7-2 Jacksonville squad that has scored 30-plus points in four straight games, McCarthy faces a difficult matchup where turnovers and stalled drives could easily derail his fantasy floor.

Running Backs to Avoid

Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings (@ San Francisco 49ers)

Nov 15, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) enters the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones Sr. found the end zone in Week 10 against Green Bay, which masked an otherwise quiet 11-carry, 47-yard performance. That marks four consecutive games under 100 scrimmage yards for the veteran back, who remains locked into a frustrating backfield split with Jordan Mason. Sunday night's trip to Mexico City pits Minnesota against a San Francisco front allowing the fifth-fewest PPR points to running backs.

Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans (@ Dallas Cowboys)

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee enters as a 7.5-point road underdog in a game boasting the slate's highest over/under at 54.5. While Titan's quarterback Cam Ward has sparked the passing attack over the past two weeks, Tennessee's 1-8 record frequently forces the offense to abandon the run early. If the Cowboys jump out to a multi-score lead, Pollard's early-down rushing touches will evaporate quickly.

Wide Receivers to Avoid

Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benching Samuel Sr. after a 25.9-point eruption against the Cowboys seems like a bad idea, as he reminded everyone of his ceiling with 109 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns. Week 11 brings a complete shift in defensive resistance. The Vikings leads the NFL in scoring defense at 14.6 points allowed per game and just suffocated Green Bay's Christian Watson and Matthew Golden for 107 combined yards.

Josh Downs, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Arizona Cardinals)

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Downs made an immediate splash in his Chiefs debut by hauling in a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, making him a popular waiver-wire addition ahead of Week 11. Before plugging him directly into your WR2 or FLEX spot, look closely at his snap count as Downs played just eight passing snaps in Week 10's lopsided win over the Falcons. While his role will grow as he acclimates to Andy Reid's playbook, relying on a receiver still operating as a part-time player carries significant floor risk if the Chiefs lean on their ground game.

Tight Ends to Avoid

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (@ Philadelphia Eagles)

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) catches a pass during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freiermuth has posted five receiving touchdowns across nine games this season, keeping him in the weekly TE1 conversation for managers chasing red-zone equity. Outside of the red-zone, his profile is razor thin. He is averaging just three catches and 30 receiving yards per game. Philadelphia's defense has been ruthless against opposing tight ends, holding Isaiah Likely to 53 yards last week and Chig Okonkwo to 32 yards the week before.

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts (@ Houston Texans)

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs with the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a breakout rookie campaign in 2025, Warren's second-year production has cratered alongside Indianapolis' passing woes. Over his last two games, Warren has managed just 45 combined receiving yards, bottoming out in Week 10 with two catches for a single yard on three targets against Miami. Houston fields athletic linebackers and safeties who excel at taking away underneath seams, and the Texans have allowed just one receiving touchdown to a tight end over their last ten games. With the Colts offense struggling to sustain drives, Warren cannot be trusted as an automatic starter.

Week 11 Strategy

As we try and survive the bye weeks, remember to resist the temptation to trust players whose current roles or declining usage point towards a potential bust. Prioritize high-efficiency options and favorable game scripts over reputation to keep your playoff hopes alive.