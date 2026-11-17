With six teams on a bye in Week 11, Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Kyle Pitts, Hunter Henry, Tyler Higbee, and Colby Parkinson are among the TEs off this week. With that in mind, let’s discuss three TEs worth targeting on the waiver wire who are rostered in 50% or fewer Yahoo leagues.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) catches a pass during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Freiermuth is tied for the third-most receiving touchdowns (5) at the TE position after finding the end zone again in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals. As a result of his touchdowns, Freiermuth is the TE12 in fantasy points per game (10.1) entering Week 11.

With Freiermuth posting the eighth-fewest yards per route run (1.09) among the 37 TEs with 25-plus targets, he’s a touchdown-or-bust option against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) runs with the ball past Los Angeles Rams defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chig Okonkwo is the TE24 in fantasy points per game (7.3) this season, but he’s been getting positive volume in recent weeks. Okonkwo has gotten six-plus targets in four of his last five starts and tallied six-plus receptions in two of his last four.

Up next for Okonkwo is a matchup with the Bengals on Monday Night Football. Cincy’s defense is permitting the fourth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+4.8).

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) reacts to a touchdown scored by wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Mayer’s Week 11 fantasy outlook is somewhat dependent on Brock Bowers’ injury status. However, Mayer could also play a larger role, with rookie Fernando Mendoza needing to get the ball out quickly against a Denver Broncos defense that can generate pressure at a decent clip.

Mendoza was sacked six times in his first career start in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, who have the second-highest pressure rate (41.4%). Along with Mayer notching the fourth-lowest average depth of target (5.3) among the TEs with 25-plus targets, the Broncos’ defense has the third-highest pressure rate (41.1%).