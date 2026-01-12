Ja Morant, and 7 Other Must-Sit Players in Fantasy Basketball (January 12-18)

As we kick of Week 13 of the Fantasy Basketball season, it is time to make some crucial Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decisions. Between games to be played, depth chart changes, recent upticks, or downticks, and many other factors, we weigh them all to the best of our ability every Monday. In season-long Fantasy Basketball, these will be Sit's in Week 13.

NBA SIT 'EMS — JANUARY 12-18

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

“Everybody in that arena, much less locker room, knows they want to get rid of him. And the feeling is mutual. It’s reached a point where Ja Morant’s career cannot continue in Memphis.”



- @BannedMacMahon on Ja Morant



(h/t @RTNBA ) pic.twitter.com/OCK5FXc0IQ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 12, 2026

Morant has been out for some time due to a calf injury. He is due back on Thursday, which is the Grizzlies' next game, but we absolutely cannot start him this week. The Grizzlies only play (2) games this week and while Morant is rumored to be traded, he may see the team reluctant to give him consistent minutes.

Desmond Bane/Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

The Magic are another NBA team that is slotted to play just (2) games this week. Any success they may have had recently will also come down a bit as Franz Wagner may very well return to the lineup on Thursday. They lack any large upside to favor in a reduced volume of games. They will both be role players going forward.

Norman Powell, Miami Heat

There are many factors working against Powell this week. He is currently listed day-to-day with a back injury, thus adding risk to his profile. The Heat also have a very difficult week of defensive matchups. They will take on the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are 18th, 1st, and 8th against Shooting Guards, respectively.

Kevin Porter Jr./Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks cap off our listing of all teams playing just (2) games this week. You simply cannot start players that will only play that many games, unless it is a top player in the league.

To make matters worse, the Bucks will face the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs. They rank 6th and 5th against Shooting Guards, respectively.

Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert is out indeed, which would seemingly help the volume of Randle go up. I am not so willing to gamble with that. This is given the Timberwolves schedule coming this week.

The Timberwolves will be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by a back-to-back against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, both on the road. Against Power Forwards, they rank 11th, 4th, and 2nd, respectively.

Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks

The Knicks are another team hurt from the schedule this week. They are going out west to play a back-to-back at the Kings and Warriors. Then they end the week when the host the Suns. The Kings are 11th versus Small Forwards while the Warriors are 15th. When they return home, they face the 1st ranked Suns positional defense.

