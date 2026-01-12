Book it, Ja Morant has played his last game in a Memphis Grizzlies uniform.

If that’s an inaccurate statement, that will just mean a trade is around the corner and he’s being showcased for potential suitors.

See the Sacramento Kings and Zach LaVine.

The entire Grizzlies team out of the country, away from most U.S. media, squaring off against the Orlando Magic in Berlin, Germany and London, England as global ambassadors for the NBA.

Morant made the trip. He’ll play nice, but he won’t play.

As a result, the Grizzlies have an opportunity to move him between now and Jan. 21, which is when Memphis takes the floor again at Fed-Ex Forum against an Atlanta Hawks team that just divorced its point guard. Moving Trae Young to the Washington Wizards brought Atlanta financial flexibility since it landed CJ McCollum and his expiring contract in addition to shooter Corey Kispert, but many NBA observers questioned whether they got good return for a multi-time All-Star.

Rest assured, they did. The Hawks moved forward with something they can use now and flexibility that helps them going forward. Memphis needs to follow that example and end the drama.

Morant has made a few All-Star teams, has been the face of the franchise since his rookie season and is beloved in Memphis, but the climate is the climate. Rival executives recognized that the Hawks were moving in a different direction and there was no sweepstakes coming to drive up their bargaining position, so they moved quickly.

Memphis GM Zach Kleiman knows Morant’s situation is similar. There have been teams like the Houston Rockets that have come out and made it known they’re not interested. On the majority of teams, he doesn’t fit because many teams are set at the point or have different expectations for their lead guard.

However, there are 29 other teams out there, and at least a few will be willing to add a 26-year-old who just scored 40 points on 16-for-22 shooting as recently as Dec. 30.

Morant hasn’t issued a trade demand the same way Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t in Milwaukee despite fueling the rumor mill. Rival executives have to respect that he hasn’t damaged Memphis’ bargaining stance the way so many other disgruntled stars have in this league over the years, but they also know Morant is spent. While Antetokounmpo toils on and seems genuinely tortured by his desire to stay put and hunger to win, Morant looks done playing for the Griz with a capital ‘d.’

NBA decision makers know he’s available. That means the Grizzlies are no longer dealing from a position of strength they might have enjoyed had they moved him after the Nov. 1 suspension for conduct detrimental to the team when it was clear he was dissatisfied with first-year head coach Tuomas Iisalo.

Even though Morant’s message did hit in that Iisalo stopped messing with his minutes, where the situation currently sits isn’t fooling anyone looking to acquire him. If Memphis wants to move forward, it must make accommodations in being realistic about what it’s willing to accept for him.

The Ja Morant Trade Landscape Latest … covered from every angle in The @JakeLFischer Latest: https://t.co/D9KR8WgSdV



📷: @memgrizz pic.twitter.com/Hpsf100hsF — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 10, 2026

Per Marc Stein, Memphis wants at least one first-round pick? Sounds like wishful thinking in that they’re expecting more than one, but you can understand Kleiman’s position. That said, he’s out of time.

As has been the case outside of his one appearance in L.A. in the 2026 opener, Morant isn’t expected to play overseas against Orlando and is listed as ‘out’ with a right calf contusion. Teammates aren’t speaking about him in the past tense yet, but they’re aware this situation isn’t a good one.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s reaction to the Ja Morant news: "The business of basketball takes a toll. I told him I think we've seen it all. We've seen a lot of different things.



"It's a tough thing, man." — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) January 10, 2026

“I feel for him. That’s my brother. That side of the game plays out like it plays out,” Jaren Jackson Jr. told the Daily Memphian’s Drew Hill. “No matter what, he changed my life coming here. You know who he is.”

Consider this Eurotrip Morant’s final tour of duty with the Grizzlies. It’s a shame he’s not going to be in the mix for a few final runs, but at this point, it’s best if the divorce doesn’t get dragged out.

