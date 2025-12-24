Jaguars, Saints and Other Week 17 Fantasy Football D/ST Streamers

Every fantasy football manager knows the stress of weekly lineup decisions, but defense and special teams (D/ST) remain one of the trickiest positions to navigate.

Outside of a few elite options, most defenses remain volatile from week to week. This makes the streaming strategy, which rotates D/ST based on matchups, game script and injuries, oftentimes more valuable.

Below are several streamable D/ST options available in many leagues that could help many win in Week 17 of the fantasy football playoffs.

*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*

Jaguars @ Colts (ESPN: 62% Yahoo: 51%)

The Jaguars are a top-three D/ST this season and play a 44-year-old quarterback making his third NFL start in five years in Week 17. Jacksonville ranks second in the NFL with 28 takeaways, including 19 interceptions. It trails only Chicago in both categories. Philip Rivers has been better than most anticipated, but has one of the lowest average depths of targets in the NFL. The Jaguars can key in on Jonathan Taylor and force Rivers to make mistakes. The Jaguars D/ST is available in nearly 50% of Yahoo Fantasy leagues.

Saints @ Titans (ESPN: 52% Yahoo: 62%)

The Saints have been one of my streamers throughout the entire fantasy football playoffs. This week, they get the Titans, who surrender the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing D/ST. The Titans have been much better as of late, as Cam Ward looks like a potential franchise quarterback, and running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears have hit their stride. However, so have the Saints defensively. They posted a season-high 19 fantasy points in Week 16 with eight sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery, and six points allowed.

The Saints defense allowed opponents to convert on 3rd down 34.78% of the time. Thats 4th in the NFL



Shout-out to Brandon Staley pic.twitter.com/VHI5zfdLNB — Trizzy Trace (@tracegirouard48) December 22, 2025

Chargers vs. Texans (ESPN: 37% Yahoo: 42%)

Surprisingly, the Chargers D/ST is owned in less than 40% of ESPN leagues. They’re the No. 7 unit on the platform and have allowed 19 or fewer points in three of their last four games. The Texans aren’t a team that necessarily gives the ball away at a high rate, but they average just 23.1 points and 323.9 yards of offense per game. This will be a defensive battle, with very few points scored on either side.

dj knocks it out and tuli jumps on it‼️



📺 | @nflonfox pic.twitter.com/tHVNEuNHh7 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 21, 2025

Buccaneers @ Dolphins (ESPN: 33% Yahoo: 41%)

The Buccaneers face Quinn Ewers, who will make his second NFL start, and the Dolphins in Week 17. Ewers threw two interceptions in his NFL debut against the Bengals and faces a tougher matchup against the Buccaneers. The Dolphins allow the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing D/ST. Their 17 interceptions as a team also rank second-most, behind only the Vikings. Tampa Bay makes for a great under-the-radar play.

First sack of the season for Chris Braswell 🙌



📺: #NOvsTB on CBS pic.twitter.com/pxRKQNezxM — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 7, 2025

