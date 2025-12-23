The New York Giants, The Las Vegas Raiders, And Three More Week 17 D/ST To Target On The Waiver Wire

It’s Week 17, and we’re back with another round of D/ST advice. If you missed last week’s edition, catch up here. This week, several defenses stand out with favorable matchups, including the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, who face off against each other in what should be a potentially low-scoring affair.



As always, the D/STs we highlight are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues, making them prime waiver-wire targets. Let’s break down the top five options to consider for your Week 17 lineup.

New York Giants 9%

The Giants haven’t had a strong season; in fact, they currently own the worst record in the NFL at 2–13. Their defense reflects these struggles, ranking 30th in fantasy scoring and averaging just 2.4 points per game.

However, this week presents a favorable matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season, giving the Giants plenty of opportunities to score. Additionally, the Giants are coming off their best defensive performance of the year, posting 17 fantasy points against the Vikings. They’ll look to build on that momentum moving forward.

Las Vegas Raiders 11%

The Raiders are in a similar position to the Giants, holding a 2–13 record after a disappointing season overall. Their defense ranks 27th in fantasy, averaging just 3.6 points per game. They’ve scored double-digit fantasy points only twice this season: 17 points against the Titans in Week 6 and 11 points against Denver in Week 10.

This week, they face the Giants, who have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season, setting up what should be a favorable matchup for the Raiders.

Tennessee Titans 10%

The Titans rank 25th among fantasy defenses this season, averaging 4.4 points per game. However, they showed some upside last week by flexing their muscle against a depleted Chiefs team and scoring 12 fantasy points.



This week, they have another favorable matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing defenses this season, giving the Titans a chance to build on that performance.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32%

The Buccaneers have been a middle-of-the-road defensive unit in fantasy this season, ranking 19th overall and averaging 5.1 points per game. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, they’ll need a strong defensive performance to stay alive.

This week, they face the Dolphins, who rank 25th in fantasy points allowed to opposing defenses and have recently benched their usual starter, Tua Tagovailoa, in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers. Given Ewers’ inexperience, the Buccaneers should have plenty of opportunities to apply pressure and generate fantasy points.

Los Angeles Chargers 36%

The Chargers have been one of the best defensive units in fantasy this season, ranking 8th overall and averaging 7.1 points per game. They’ve scored double-digit fantasy points in six games this year, including three of their last four outings between Weeks 13 and 15.

This week, however, they face a potentially difficult matchup against the Texans, who rank 15th in fantasy points allowed to opposing defenses and are playing with motivation as they look to clinch a playoff spot.

