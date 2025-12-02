Jason Myers and 2 Other Must-Start Kickers in Week 14 Fantasy Football
We may spend 99% of our time researching which skill position players to use in Fantasy Football. We focus on the Running Backs, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends as our main focus, but we always put the kicker on the backburner. Well, in their best week, your kicker could easily score beyond 15 points and that would lead your to a sound victory. It is important and so I have identified these three kickers as must-start players in Week 14.
Michael Badgley, Colts (@ Jaguars)
The Colts have been struggling a tad bit, but they are still a Top-5 offense in the NFL. This stands true statistically and with the FPI. For that reason alone, we expect the Colts to be in scoring position quite often this week.
The Jaguars will oppose the Colts as 11th in Total Defense and 12th in Points Allowed. They are 21st in 3rd Down Stop Rate. The Colts are averaging (2.0) Field Goal Attempts per Game and Badgley is a sound 90.9% accurate in his kicks. The weather in Jacksonville projects to be beautiful this sunday, causing no concern.
Jason Myers, Seahawks (@ Falcons)
Myers has one of the tougher kicking job that has him playing in the often nasty weathered Lumen Field. This week, he gets to play indoors in Atlanta.
Myers is only 27-32 on the season, but I trust the veteran to be much more accurate indoors. Myers has missed (3) indoors kicks this season, all of which were beyond (50) Yards. This should give us confidence.
The Seahawks are 11th in Total Offense and 2nd in Points per Game. They are just 16th in 3rd Down Conversion Rate, suggesting field goal attempts to be that much more likely. Myers is kicking (2.8) Field Goals per Game. He faces a Falcons defense that is 17th in Total Defense and Points Allowed.
Matt Prater, Bills (Vs Bengals)
A game up in Buffalo can always be nerve-wracking for the weather, but it looks to be just fine. We have a 20% chance of light flurries and otherwise low wind. This should not affect Prater as much as many others kickers.
Prater is 17-19 on the season, or just above NFL average. The Bills are 2nd in Total Offense and 5th in Points per Game. The Bengals are the worst defense in the NFL, per multiple metrics. If we did lack to see any more than one or two attempts, we may make it up with many extra points. Regardless, there will be kicks.