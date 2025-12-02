Evan McPherson and Jake Moody Among Week 14 Waiver Wire Kicker Pickups
It is going to be a long December for kickers. Week 13 highlighted some of the worst kicking conditions of the season so far. Finding waiver wire and streaming options will be a bit of an adventure with four teams on a bye week for Week 14. At least no one will be concerned if Younghoe Koo does another toe plant as thankfully the New York Giants are on a bye week.
Last week offered the flip side of trying to find kickers on the waiver wire. Only seven kickers scored 10+ points in standard leagues. Sadly, there were a lot of normally reliable kickers who did not have the best of days. For example, poor Will Reichard did not even get a chance to kick because Minnesota is still trying to figure out the forward pass.
Again, more fantasy football playoffs are getting underway with a mass amount beginning in Week 15. Let's ride!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Yahoo and ESPN. Players rostered in greater than 60 percent of leagues will not get mentioned.
Evan McPherson - Cincinnati Bengals
Buffalo weather can always be suspect this time of year and it will be cold on Sunday. That is the only certainty along with the fact that McPherson is undoubtedly back. The Cincinnati kicker booted six field goals on Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens. He was a must add because of Baltimore's defense but what happened was unexpected.
McPherson made two or more field goals in three different quarters. No one is expecting that in Buffalo. With lighter winds currently in the forecast, Cincinnati should be able to move the ball enough against an inconsistent Bills defense.
Some projected numbers and grades just have to be disregarded on a week like this. December is just different. One thing is certain. McPherson is owned in 12.1% of ESPN leagues at this time. The number has spiked. Expect the update to be "a little higher".
Jake Moody - Washington Commanders
Fortunately, Moody (around 1% owned) will be kicking in climate controlled conditions in Minnesota. Yes, the Commanders play the Minnesota Vikings. It will be intriguing to see if Jayden Daniels does play. Marcus Mariota should help Washington yield at least a few field goal opportunities. Jason Myers kicked four field goals last week which was lost in the ugly that was the Minnesota offense.
The defense may face a similar plight this week as it gets no easier for Vikings fans. Even Adam Thielen had enough. Turnovers are expected to be on the menu whether J.J. McCarthy or Max Brosmer start. Moody scored eight points last week against Denver and did not miss any of his kicks.
Charlie Smyth - New Orleans Saints
Those kickers from Northern Ireland are an interesting sort. Anyway, Smyth kicked a 56-yard field goal in Miami last week and placed an onside kick perfectly. That gave New Orleans a chance to win at least. Now, Tampa Bay is at least another warm climate with the potential for more field goal opportunities.
it is difficult to put faith in a young kicker but New Orleans has zero to lose right now other than games. NFC South games can go sideways and feature scoring unexpectedly in bunches. This is like muscle memory which always carries risk.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Smyth is owned in fewer than 1% of all leagues.