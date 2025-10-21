TJ Hockenson and 3 Others Must-Start Tight Ends in Week 8 Fantasy Football
Fantasy football is a game of opportunity and upside. With the combination of both of these things, a player much reach ultimate success. We must seek our the highest possible output in any given week and that can be contributed to by matchups, depth chart changes, and much more. The tight end position has been vast this season regarding startable assets. This allows us to get creative is finding some high-upside start candidates. This week, we look to these four players to succeed.
TJ Hockenson (@ LAC)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 8 Ranking: TE15
Hockenson has failed to meet his value this season, but the numbers suggest that better days are ahead. In his last four games, Hockenson has not had any less than five targets. He also has a stellar 19% red zone target share, which is not discluding his one game missed. In reality, he trends closer to 25%. As for his total target share, it is also 19%. Even with Jordan Addison back, this has left Hockenson unaffected.
We project JJ McCarthy to be protected well against the Chargers. This will let him evenly dish out targets. In a potential higher scoring affair on turf, Hockenson should have volume and opportunity better in this game than many others.
Colston Loveland (@ BAL)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 8 Ranking: TE23
The NFL is a beautiful thing. One week, a player is dead. Another week, he is back as a high-upside play. That is the deal with Loveland. Early this season he has struggled, mostly thanks to injury. Now that he has been fully healthy over the past two games, he has gotten very involved.
In Loveland last two games, he has 7-of-54 team targets. The number is not mindblowing, but anything over 10% is generally noteworthy. More importantly, Loveland worked himself up to a 67% snap share last week. He will very likely stay here. We can anticipate that he maintains about a 15% target share going forward. As for the scoring opportunity, the Bears have targeted tight ends over 20% in the red zone. Ben Johnson has praised Loveland as his next Sam LaPorta and I believe it will be seen very soon.
As for this matchup, it is great for Loveland. Baltimore is bottom 10 in the league versus tight ends. I see nothing changing after the bye week, especially with lacking film study on Loveland.
Mason Taylor (@ CIN)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 8 Ranking: TE9
We can criticize the Jets all we want, but Taylor is not deserving of being included. Despite passing struggles, Taylor has a fantastic target share of 17% and rising with Garrett Wilson out. Better yet, we can expect Tyrod Taylor to get the start in Week 8 which clearly will elevate the value of everyone in this offense. Taylor got Josh Reynolds, of all people, 9 targets last week. It is risk free football with Tyrod.
The Bengals are 32nd against opposing tight ends. Taylor is the top target on this offense and leaves little reason to doubt him this week.
Noah Fant (Vs NYJ)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 8 Ranking: TE21
Speaking of the New York Jets, they match up to give Noah Fant a great ball game this Sunday. Sauce Gardner has played great of recent which should, in theory, limit Higgins and Chase. They will not be stopped, be limited. The Jets are 9th best versus the opposing passing game. When it comes to the tight end, the Jets are 9th worst. This clearly proves them to struggle in this spot.
Fant is now an elevated target in this offense without Mike Gesicki. He found the endzone last week and with Flacco gunslinging the ball with no care in the world, Fant has great upside this Sunday.