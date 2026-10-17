Jesse Legree Headlines the Best College Fantasy Football Starts for Week 7

Now that we have hit the midseason stretch of the college fantasy football calendar, sharp focus on volume, momentum, and defensive vulnerabilities. As matchup dynamics shift and depth charts stabilize entering Week 7, seeking out players with guaranteed workloads and elevated scoring opportunities is the key to securing a win. Analyzing offensive usage trends helps separate consistent lineup anchors from risky start options when setting your roster.

Quarterbacks to Start

Conner Weigman Can Turn a Big 12 Shootout Into Fantasy Gold

Matchup: vs. Oklahoma State Key Metrics: 21 total touchdowns, 3+ total touchdowns in each of his last 5 games, 2 turnovers on the season

Oct 10, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) fakes a handoff during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weigman has maintained elite efficiency and remarkable touchdown consistency over his past five games. In what shapes up as a high-scoring matchup against Oklahoma State, Houston will rely heavily on his arm and red-zone effectiveness to keep pace, giving him one of the highest ceilings on the Week 7 slate.

Kevin Jennings Has the Dual-Threat Upside to Exploit Virginia

Matchup: vs. Virginia Key Metrics: Ranked 11th nationally in passing yards and 12th in passing TDs

Oct 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) rolls out to pass against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jennings pairs elite passing volume with dependable rushing production, making him a dual-threat weapon against a Virginia defense that has struggled against a Virginia defense that has struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks. His ability to produce points both through the air and on the ground makes him a strong start in both season-long leagues.

Running Back to Start

Cam's Cook Workhorse Role Makes Him a Week 7 Foundation

Matchup: vs. Cincinnati Key Metrics: 793 rushing yards on 153 carries entering Week 7

Oct 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Cam Cook (4) during warmups prior to their game against the Arizona Wildcats at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cook continues to see an elite volume of carries, averaging over 5.1 yards per carry while consistently clearing the century mark against FBS competition. His guaranteed touch count and goal-line involvement against Cincinnati provides fantasy managers with a rock-solid floor and tremendous ceiling.

Jamal Roberts Could Reward Managers Who Trust His Workload

Matchup: vs. Ole Miss Key Metrics: Ranked #2 overall among running backs in Week 7 college football consensus rankings.

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) looks on after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Commanding a major share of his team's backfield touches, Roberts combines heavy red-zone usage with active involvement in the passing game. Facing an Ole Miss defense that can be vulnerable to sustained rushing attacks, his volume alone paces him among the best starting RB options this week.

Wide Receiver to Start

Jesse Legree's Breakout Season Deserves a Place In Your Lineup

Matchup: vs. Washington State Key Metrics: 932 receiving yards and 12 TDs through 6 games.

Oregon State's Jesse Legree runs into the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA football game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Corvallis, Oregon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Operating as a hybrid dynamic weapon, Legree is delivering an astounding breakout campaign, averaging over 150 yards and 2 touchdowns per game. His high-volume target share and explosive play potential makes him a must-start option across all fantasy formats.

Tight End to Start

Patrick Overmyer Provides Elite TE1 Ceiling in High-Scoring Big 12 Matchup

Matchup: vs. Oklahoma State Key Metrics: Consistent red-zone target in Houston's high-scoring offense. Ranked as the #1 overall tight end in RotoBaller's Week 7 college fantasy rankings

Oct 10, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Donovan McIntosh (9) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overmyer serves as a prime option for Conner Weigman in the passing game. Facing an Oklahoma State secondary that surrenders significant passing yards, Overmyer benefits from a safe target volume and high touchdown potential, making him a premier, high-ceiling TE start for Week 7.

Final Takeaway

Setting a winning Week 7 lineup comes down to balancing matchup advantages with proven target shares and goal-line usage. Trust your core workload players, take calculated risks on breakout sleepers, and lock in your starters with confidence before Saturday's slate begins.