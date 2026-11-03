Josh Jacobs, Breece Hall, Ashton Jeanty, And More Must-Sit Fantasy Football Running Backs For Week 9

It's time to set our fantasy football lineups for Week 9, and the last thing we want is to have a dud dragging our team down. We are going to help you avoid putting a running back in your lineup that could cost you your week. These are the must-sit fantasy football running backs for Week 9.

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jacobs has been a terrible NFL running back since returning from his stint on the commissioner's exempt list. In Week 8, against a terrible Carolina Panthers run defense, he carried the ball 21 times for just 39 yards at 1.9 yards per carry, while catching six passes for just 13 yards.

That equated to a big week because he scored two touchdowns, but that luck is going to run out. He has a tough matchup this week against the New England Patriots, who are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. We expect him to rush for about 30 yards, and if he doesn't find the end zone, he'll be a disaster.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

After getting just two carries in Week 8 and clearly losing the goal-line role, we are done with Jeanty until we see a significant change. There is no volume and very little production. A 45-yard reception is the only thing that saved his week from being a complete flop. Nevertheless, that's not enough for us to even consider starting him this week or any week until we see his usage drastically change.

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

This is disappointing, because we aren't willing to start Hall or Braelon Allen this week, assuming Hall does return as expected. Not only do they have a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it's unclear how this backfield will be deployed. Either of these backs alone would be a must-start any week; however, we just don't trust either of them this week and won't until we know how they plan to utilize their backs.

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Unless the Vikings trade for Jonathan Taylor, we aren't starting any of their running backs. Even in a strong matchup against the Buffalo Bills, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, we don't want anything to do with this backfield. If we had to start one of them, we would lean in favor of Jordan Mason over Jones.

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