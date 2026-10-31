Justice Haynes & the Best College Fantasy Football Starts for Week 9

With conferences races heating up and fantasy playoff pushes underway, identifying high-volume usage and beneficial matchups is crucial for Week 9 roster decisions. Combining recent performance trends, offensive output, and opponent defensive efficiency provides a strategic breakdown of top play options across positions.

Quarterbacks to Start: Dual-Threat Weapons & Passing Matchup Winners

Devon Dampier (Utah @ Cincinnati)

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) scrambles during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dampier continues to anchor lineups with high-dual threat output. Cincinnati's defense allows over 4.1 yards per carry and struggles against explosive running plays, setting up solid rushing upside alongside his usual passing workload.

Lincoln Kienholz (Louisville vs. Stanford)

🚨☢️CFB POTD☢️🚨



One of my favorite QBs in college football this season I know this might seem like a high fantasy score but against Stanford I would take this line even at 30. Kienholz enters Week 9 averaging 28.7 fantasy points per game, which ranks 6th among all Power 4… pic.twitter.com/rbHVF7vd7D — King David (@KingDavidProps) October 31, 2026

Keinholz faces a Stanford secondary vulnerable to deep passing attempts. Expect a high-scoring game that favors elevated passing yardage and multiple score opportunities.

Running Backs to Start: Workhorse Roles & Touchdown Upside

Cole Tabb (Cincinnati vs. Utah)

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb (3) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Big 12 game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Texas Tech at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, October 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tabb has established himself as the lead explosive option in the Bearcats' backfield, coming off back-to-back heavy-usage weeks including a 16-carry, 173-yard performance against Texas tech. He has averaged over 33 fantasy points across his last two starts. Facing a tough Utah defense that yields only 4.1 yards per carry, Tabb's efficiency stems from his explosive-play profile rather than purely heavy grind-it-out volume. Utah's front four can be tested by fast-paced spread concepts, giving Tabb high-upside home-run potential on 12 to 15 key touches.

Justice Haynes (Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh)

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Operating as the undisputed lead back for Georgia Tech without dividing major backfield snaps, Haynes carries a steady 18+ touch baseline. He dominates goal-line looks for the Yellow Jackets with his physical running style, giving him a safe floor backed by multi-touchdown upside. Against a Pittsburgh defense prone to giving up chunk gains when spread out by dual-threat schemes, Haynes benefits from stacked defensive fronts having to account for coverage. Expect high-volume usage and sustained drive-finishing capability to lead to a big fantasy week.

Wide receivers to Start: Target Monsters & Big-Play Threats

Charlie Becker (Indiana vs. UCLA)

Indiana's Charlie Becker (80) has the ball deflected by Ohio State's Jerquaden Guilford (6) during the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Becker has emerged as a premier deep-threat option in Indiana's explosive passing offense. Commanding a high air-yard share and heavy situational targets, he gives fantasy owners maximum leverage by converting limited receptions into huge yardage outputs. Going up against a UCLA defense that yields consistent chunk plays downfield, Becker gets an exceptional positional matchup. The Bruins' secondary struggles against uptempo spread concepts, allowing Becker an opportunity to capitalize on hitting his high fantasy ceiling on deep passing attempts.

Amare Thomas (Houston @ Kansas)

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Operating with a team-leading target share near 30%, he consistently produces high-volume outputs driven by a steady stream of quick slants, screen passes, and isolation routes. His high target floor makes him an elite play in PPR formats. Facing a Kansas secondary that struggles to limit yards after the catch, Thomas holds a substantial schematic edge. Kansas ranks in the bottom third of the Big 12 in passing yards allowed per game, giving Thomas both a heavy reception baseline and massive big-play potential.

Tight End: Under the radar Performers

Eli Finley (Louisiana Tech vs. South Alabama)

Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs tight end Eli Finley (84) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Finley has emerged as a premier target engine in LA Tech's passing game. Coming off a monster 10-reception, 128-yard, 1-touchdown performance against Old Dominion, he commands a target share usually reserved for clear-cut WR1s. Facing a South Alabama defense that yields over 264 passing yards per game allows soft coverage over the middle, Finley steps into an advantegeous positional matchup. With South Alabama struggling to limit yards after the catch against pass-catching tight ends, expect Finley to easily sustain his high target volume and deliver top-tier fantasy output in Week 9.

Winning Week 9 Begins with Workhorse Volume & High-Ceiling Matchups

In college fantasy football, matchups are won at the intersection of volume, red-zone equity, and favorable defensive matchups. By locking in dual-threat field generals, and feeding workhorse running backs who monopolize goal-line work, you establish a high scoring baseline alongside massive tournament upside.