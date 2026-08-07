Indiana WR Charlie Becker Sees No Offensive Weaknesses: 'Where Do You See a Hole?'

Indiana football returns four of 11 starters from 2025. The Hoosiers, who lost Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza to the NFL Draft, saw key pass-catchers exhaust their eligibility and no longer have the heartbeat of their offensive line – center Pat Coogan – aren’t exactly the paragon of retention.

Naturally, on the heels of a national title, it’s by no fault of their own (it’s not as though any starters departed via the portal). Regardless, it doesn’t change the result: Indiana has seven new starters on offense. A drop off – even a slight one – feels inevitable, right? Wrong.



Just ask standout wide receiver Charlie Becker, one of the four returning starters.

Indiana football WR Charlie Becker believes the Hoosiers offense doesn't have any weaknesses

Indiana's Charlie Becker (80) scores a touchdown during the Indiana versus Kennesaw State Big Ten football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He’s a beast,” Becker said of transfer wideout Nick Marsh on Thursday. “We’ve got weapons all over now. With Turbo [Richard], Khobie [Martin] and Lee [Beebe Jr.] – our running backs. Shoot, those guys are some studs. Our O-Line, just a bunch of dogs, ballers. Josh [Hoover] is a beast. Look at our offense. Where do you see a hole?”

“We’ve got receivers. We’ve got depth there. Lebron [Bond], DaVion [Chandler], [Tyler Morris], Jackson Wasserstrom – all of these guys. We’ve just got dogs all over the field. Adding Nick Marsh adds another layer to that. He’s worked his butt off this offseason, and I can’t wait to see what he does on Saturdays.”

Does Indiana football's offense have any potential weaknesses?

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) reacts after making a catch Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These are all Becker’s teammates. Of course he’s going to praise them. But let’s dive in ourselves, and offer an objective, non-teammate evaluation. We’ll take it from the top. At quarterback, the Hoosiers have Josh Hoover, one of the most proven gunslingers in the country.

His primary weakness – turning the ball over – has, seemingly, been a key priority throughout the offseason. And few teams limit mistakes as well as Indiana, so expect Hoover to be much-improved as a decision-maker in 2026.



If he is better at protecting the ball, Hoover will be perhaps the most effective – in terms of doing his job and affecting winning – quarterback in the country.

Moving to the offensive line, the Hoosiers return three of five starters from last year’s unit, which was one of three Joe Moore Award Finalists. Carter Smith, the 2025 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, leads that trio.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin transfer Joe Brunner, who was the No. 3-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2026 transfer class, offers reinforcements up front. Expected to round out the front five is Adedamola Ajani, who started four games and appeared in 12 last season.

Moving to running back, Indiana has a three-headed monster. Richard, a lauded Boston College transfer, is projected as the starter but Martin has impressed head man Curt Cignetti while Beebe owns an otherworldly average of 7.7 yards per carry in his 27 attempts at Indiana in just three games in 2025 (suffered a knee injury).

What about the wide receiver room? Becker himself needs no introduction, nor does Marsh, who racked up seven receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown against Indiana last season. (He was the No. 14 overall player available in the portal this offseason.)

Then the Hoosiers also have Tyler Morris (39 receptions for 470 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons at Michigan) and two prime breakout candidates in sophomores Lebron Bond and Davion Chandler. The lone potential question mark is tight end. Brock Schott, Blake Thiry and Andrew Barker are all options.

There will not be a shortage of offensive talent in Bloomington. And given the coaching continuity – Mike Shanahan remains the offensive coordinator – expect the Hoosiers staff to yet again put their ultra-gifted personnel in the best positions to succeed.

In other words: Becker is right. There aren’t any holes in Indiana’s offense. Defenses will be forced to pick their poison – just like last season. And remember how last season ended for the Hoosiers? Hint: it was on top of the college football world.