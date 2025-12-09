Ka'imi Fairbairn and 2 Other Must-Start Kickers in Week 15 Fantasy Football

I love kickers. They can make or break a game, but it is always entertaining, especially when they do not affect my own team for the worst. Any kickers can put up >20 points and lead your team to victory. They must be paid attention to much more than people usually give them credit for. We review the key metrics week in and week out and this week, we find these three must-start kickers.

Will Reichard (@ Cowboys)

I understand that the Vikings are bad on offense, but that does not mean we can't use their kicker. The Vikings managed to put up 31 Points last week, and versus a defense equally as bad as Dallas bottom-3 rated unit.

Reichard is 22-for-24 on the year, one miss being due to a SkyCam wire. He is one of the best kickers in the NFL, undoubted. By playing this game indoors, Reichard will be very likely to make every kick, especially <50 Yards. Given the matchup, we should have multiple field goals attempts on our hands.

Ka'imi Fairbairn (vs Cardinals)

This is Fairbairn's 3rd straight week as a must-start kicker. This is deservingly so. Fairbairn is 29-for-32 on the season which all three misses coming from beyond 50 Yards. On the season, Fairbairn is attempting (2.9) Field Goals per Game — on the very high-end of kick-rates.

The Cardinals are 24th in Total Defense and 26th in Points Allowed. The Texans are projected to score (26.0) Points, per the oddsmakers. We can trust to see multiple field goal attempts.

Tyler Loop (@ Bengals)

Loop has been a common name on this list, and he tends to pay us out as expected. Loop is 25-for-27 on the season with all of his misses coming beyond 50 Yards, proving accuracy where it should be seen. Loop is also attempting (2.1) Field Goal Attempts per Game.

The Ravens get the NFL-worst Bengals defense this week. There should be no shortage of ball movement by the Ravens offense and this should aid them to many opportunities in field goal range, in addition to extra points that can come by the handful.

