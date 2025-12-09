Cam Little and Eddy Pineiro Among Week 15 Waiver Wire Kicker Pickups

It is time to come in from the cold!. Week 14 became a cold wave of misery for some and ecstasy for others. This means only one thing. Now, it is time for the fantasy playoffs! There is no tomorrow. There is only today err this weekend.

Like we mentioned, hopefully some serious lessons were learned last week. Thankfully, no more byes. All 32 teams are in action which means 32 kickers one way or the other (maybe more). May none of your kickers yack a field goal attempt like the poor soul from Ohio State.

Alright, Week 15 again means the playoffs. It also means Saturday football and the potential for more snow. Let's roll!

Note: Ownership percentages are from Yahoo and ESPN. Players rostered in greater than 60 percent of leagues will not get mentioned.

Cam Little - Jacksonville Jaguars

Little finds a way to be just clutch enough to hold on. It appeared he was in the drop zone going into last week. Naturally, he boots two field goals and kicks four extra points in a resounding 36-19 Jacksonville win. Little has not missed anything since coming off the bye. Jacksonville is home this week to the New York Jets.

While this may scream a letdown game, Jacksonville must keep winning. The Houston Texans are on a roll and lurking in the AFC South. Jacksonville's offense has scored 25+ points every week since November 2nd. The Jets defense just gave up 34 points at home to the Miami Dolphins. It is a new reality for the Jaguars as teams try to play spoiler.

Eddy Pineiro - San Francisco 49ers

Coming off any injury is never easy but thankfully the San Francisco 49ers face the Tennessee Titans. The Titans finally won another game last week so they may exhale a little. San Francisco has a chance to win out potentially. It will not be easy but kicking conditions should be good for Eddy Pineiro here.

#49ers to hold a *bonus* practice later this morning after five days off. Possible to return this week (from most likely to least):



* K Eddy Pineiro (hamstring)

* DL Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring)

* LB Tatum Bethune (high ankle)

* DE Sam Okuayinonu (high ankle) — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) December 8, 2025

Tennessee ranks 19th in kicker points allowed and opponents have been inside their red zone 46 times in 2025. The kicker is a perfect 22-for-22 on the season with field goals. Sure, extra points were a little adventurous against Los Angeles and Arizona but he did boot three field goals versus the Cardinals.

Pineiro appeared content booting kicks during the off time San Francisco had and is trending toward playing. That is good enough for us. Okay, the 13.1% ownership rate on ESPN doesn't hurt either.

Will Reichard - Minnesota Vikings

Merry Christmas Mr. Reichard! Your Minnesota Vikings are playing the Dallas Cowboys this week. Reichard is available in almost 85% of ESPN leagues and a ton of Yahoo leagues too. Postionally he is still ranked eighth among kickers despite some of Minnesota's struggles on offense.

Fortunately, the Dallas Cowboys are a boon for kickers and weather should not be an issue in Texas this weekend. The only bad news is that Reichard has only attempted six field goals over the last five weeks. The good news is not only did he make all six but his leg is fresh. Expect Reichard to see some work versus the Cowboys.

Minnesota has some offseason work to do but Reichard does not. His work projects to come against a Cowboys team that has given up 50 trips to the red zone in 2025.

Fantasy On SI News: