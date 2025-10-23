Keenan Allen Career Stats vs. Vikings Reveal Interesting Fantasy Football Trend
Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen has exceeded expectations through seven games of the 2025 season. Allen wasn’t even on a team before he re-signed with the Chargers in early August. He has made the front office look like geniuses as he’s currently the WR7 in PPR formats after accumulating 44 receptions on 65 targets for 435 yards and four touchdowns. He’s averaging the 11th-most fantasy points per game (15.9).
Allen has done all this despite tons of competition on the depth chart for targets. Quentin Johnston has emerged as a solid weapon in the passing game, Ladd McConkey is finally starting to get back to his rookie form, and even first-year tight end Oronde Gadsden is averaging 116 yards over his last two games and scored his first career touchdown in a Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
After three excellent games to start the 2025 season in which he tallied 60+ yards and a touchdown in all three outings, Allen saw a significant decline in play over the following three weeks. The veteran failed to eclipse 60 yards or find the end zone from Week 4 to Week 6. However, he absolutely erupted in the aforementioned high-scoring loss at the hands of the Colts, finishing with 11 catches on 14 targets, 119 yards, and a touchdown for a season-high 28.6 fantasy points.
Allen has had a long career in the NFL so it’s no surprise that he has faced this Minnesota Vikings franchise six times in the past (four times with the Chargers and two times last season with the Chicago Bears). This year, the Vikings have one of the best secondaries in the league, allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Prior to last week, they were the best team at limiting wide receivers, but were subsequently exposed by the Philadelphia Eagles as A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 13 catches, 304 yards, and three touchdowns!
Let’s take a look at how Allen has fared in previous seasons against the Vikings to help determine if he should be in fantasy lineups in Week 8 after an electric start to the 2025 campaign.
Keenan Allen Historical Stats vs. Minnesota Vikings
According to StatMuse, Allen has suited up against the Vikings six times over his decade-plus career in the NFL. Let’s examine his game log.
- September 27, 2019: 12 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns
- December 15, 2019: nine receptions for 99 yards
- November 14, 2021: eight receptions for 98 yards
- September 24, 2023: 18 receptions for 215 yards
- November 24, 2024: nine receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown
- December 16, 2024: six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown
Allen is averaging a rock-solid 10.3 receptions on 14.5 targets, 118.8 receiving yards, and 0.7 touchdown catches per game against Minnesota. That equates to just over 26 fantasy points per game, more than what this year’s WR1 Jaxon Smith-Ngigba is averaging. Yes, those numbers are from when Allen was in his prime, but after last week’s throwback performance, Allen is still very much able to produce top-tier numbers in the right matchup.
Keenan Allen Week 8 Fantasy Football Outlook
Ranked as our WR24 this week, Allen continues to prove that age is just a number. The veteran wideout is averaging over nine targets per game in his second stint with the Chargers. He just posted his best outing of the 2025 season, hauling in 11 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss to the Colts — snapping a brief cold stretch in which he fell below 40 yards in two of his previous three games.
Vegas has Ladd McConkey (56.5), Allen (49.5), and Quentin Johnston (48.5) clustered closely in receiving yard props, suggesting the difference could come down to a catch or two. Their anytime touchdown odds tell a similar story: McConkey (+160), Allen (+165), Johnston (+150) — all within striking distance.
This week’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings presents both risk and opportunity. Minnesota has allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards per game (184) on the season, but they’ve shown cracks recently, surrendering three 100-yard performances over the past three games. Most notably, A.J. Brown (121) and DeVonta Smith (183) torched them in Week 7.
While McConkey’s rising target share is something to monitor, Allen remains a must-start in Week 8. His chemistry with Justin Herbert, high-volume role, and knack for finding soft spots in coverage make him a reliable WR2 with WR1 upside — even in a matchup that looks tough on paper. Senior Expert Shawn Childs is projecting Allen to catch five passes for 63 yards with a 50% chance of finding the end zone. That’s good for 14.3 fantasy points.