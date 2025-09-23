Kyler Murray and 3 More Quarterbacks to Sit in Fantasy Football for Week 4
Not every quarterback matchup is worth chasing in Week 4 of the NFL season. While some signal-callers are trending up thanks to soft defenses and favorable circumstances, others face steeper challenges that could keep their fantasy ceilings in check.
A mix of factors is at play this week, from disciplined defenses limiting big plays to struggles in the red zone that cap scoring potential. Some passers are dealing with challenging road environments, while others are navigating secondaries that have tightened up after shaky starts.
With the margin for error shrinking as the season takes shape, avoiding the wrong quarterback start can be just as valuable as landing on the right one. Here are four options better left on the bench in Week 4.
Matthew Stafford (Rams) vs. Colts
Stafford is one of the most intriguing fantasy football quarterbacks due to his ability to sustain two fantasy-relevant wide receivers without being a starter himself. He’s yet to score more than 17.3 fantasy points in a game this season and faces a stingy Colts defense this week. Indianapolis gives up the eighth-fewest passing yards and fantasy points to the quarterback position per game in 2025. The veteran also offers no rushing upside, which limits his upside. Stafford should be out of fantasy football lineups in Week 4 for all these reasons.
CJ Stroud (Texans) vs. Titans
Stroud has struggled this season, and his subpar offensive line and pass-catching room have certainly not helped. He’s yet to throw for more than 207 yards, and the Texans offense has produced 10 or fewer points twice through three games. Stroud himself has struggled to capitalize on red-zone opportunities. Although the Titans are 0-3 and have also struggled mightily, they have done a solid job against opposing quarterbacks. Tennessee gives up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to signal callers per game. Stroud has yet to demonstrate consistency, making him best suited for the bench in this tough matchup.
Dak Prescott (Cowboys) vs. Packers
Prescott is coming off a two-interception performance against the Bears, who give up an average of more than 28 points to opposing quarterbacks in 2025. He scored just 12 while grappling with the loss of Ceedee Lamb. The star wide receiver left the contest with an ankle injury and has since been ruled out for multiple weeks. Not only will the loss of Prescott’s top pass-catcher hinder his fantasy outlook in Week 4, but the Packers’ elite defense will also play a factor. Green Bay gives up the seventh-fewest passing yards per game (168) and is just outside the top 10 for fewest fantasy points surrendered to signal callers. Prescott should be benched in Week 4 and possibly until Lamb returns from injury.
Kyler Murray (Cardinals) vs. Seahawks
Murray has run for more than 30 yards in all three games this season, but has only logged a single touchdown in back-to-back weeks and has yet to throw for more than 220 yards. He’s unlikely to flip those trends in Week 4, as he matches up against a stout Seahawks defense. Seattle allows the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks through three weeks. Murray has a decent floor with his rushing ability, but he offers limited upside in this challenging divisional matchup.
