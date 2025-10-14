LA Rams and 2 Other Must-Start Week 7 Fantasy Football Defenses

The highest-graded defenses in the NFL, according to our Defense Impact metric:



🔒 Broncos - 91.0

🔒 Vikings - 88.8

🔒 Texans - 86.4

🔒 Lions - 82.0

🔒 Packers - 81.5

🔒 Browns - 81.1

🔒 Rams - 80.6

🔒 Chiefs - 80.5

🔒 Chargers - 79.7

🔒 Jaguars - 77.7 pic.twitter.com/cQCERvc19d