Marcel Reed and More College Fantasy Football Players to Avoid in Week 4
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Navigating start/sit decisions in college fantasy football requires looking past name recognition. The bench shouldn't just be reserved for third-stringers. It's high-profile starters stepping into treacherous matchups who do the most damage to your matchup totals.
Heading into Week 4, several household names face hostile environments, suffocating run defenses, and quarterback turnover. Here are five recognizable, borderline-starter players you should leave on your bench this week.
Quarterback
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M (@LSU)
Season Stats: 632 passing yards, 6 TDs through 3 games
Matchup Threat: LSU's front seven is allowing an elite 33.0 rushing yards per game.
Efficiency Metric: The Aggies have generated explosive pass plays on just 7.6% of throws.
The Sit Angle: Reed's dual-threat versatility usually gives him a solid fantasy floor. LSU's run defense neutralizes the precise element that makes Reed so valuable in fantasy lineups. With Texas A&M struggling to hit big plays downfield through the air, Reed will be forced to win consistently from the pocket against an elite SEC secondary on the road. His rushing production will take a hit, significantly capping his ceiling for Week 4.
Running Backs
Jordan Marshall, Michigan (vs. Iowa)
Season Stats: 4.0 yards per carry, zero 60-yard games
Matchup Threat: Marshall continues to receive volume in Michigan's offense, but that workload hasn't translated into fantasy efficiency. Facing Iowa's disciplined, run-plugging defense is the absolute worst prescription for a back managing a sub-4.5 YPC average. Expect a grinding, low-scoring Big Ten affair where dynamic plays are scarce.
Rueben Owens, Texas A&M (@LSU)
Season Stats: Has failed to top 77 rushing yards in any game this season
Matchup Threat: LSU defense allowing 33.0 rushing yards per game
The Sit Angle: Much like his quarterback, Owens faces an uphill battle in Baton Rouge. His volume hasn't produced big-time yardage games, and now he goes up against one of the most dominant rush defenses in the country. Combining inconsistent backfield touches with LSU's brick-wall run defense makes Owens a high-risk play with minimal upside.
Wide Receivers
Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma (@Georgia)
Season Stats: 22 targets, 12 receptions, 186 yards through 3 games
Recent Trends: Held to just 2 catches for 9 yards on 10 targets against Michigan
Matchup Threat: Road test against Georgia's secondary
The Sit Angle: Sategna III's target volume is ideal on paper, but Oklahoma's overall passing efficiency remains a huge concern. The 10-target outing against Michigan yielded virtually no fantasy production, illustrating the low catch-rate efficiency currently plaguing the Sooners' air attack. Going on the road into Sanford Stadium against Georgia's defense offers little hope for a bounce-back.
Nyck Harbor, South Carolina (@Alabama)
Season Stats: 17.7% target share, 47% catch rate, 0 TDs
Matchup Threat: Road matchup against Alabama's elite pass defense
The Sit Angle: Harbor's athletic profile and deep-threat ability keeps him on the fantasy radar week-in-and-week-out. Catching fewer than half of his targets in an offense struggling to finish drives makes him volatile. Against Alabama's secondary, trusting a receiver reliant on low-percentage home-run plays is a fast track to a poor performance.
Tight End
Dylan Wade, UCF (vs. TCU)
Season Stats: 3 receptions on 9 targets for 35 yards
Context: Starting QB Alonzo Barnett expected to miss multiple weeks (Keyone Jenkins under center)
Matchup Threat: TCU's defense ranks 15th nationally in completion rate allowed (53%) and 12th in third-down conversion rate allowed (57%).
The Sit Angle: Wade hasn't drawn the target share required to be a weekly fantasy option, and the situation at UCF gets trickier with Jenkins stepping in as quarterback. Facing a TCU defense that excels at getting off the field on third downs and limiting completions, Wade carries too much volatility to start in Week 4 fantasy lineups.
Week 4 Strategy
Trusting your gut means reacting to bad matchups before they ruin your week. Bench these five players for Week 4, pivot to safer target and touch volume elsewhere, and hold onto them for better matchups down the schedule. Avoiding chasing past production or big names in brutal Week 4 matchups.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.