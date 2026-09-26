Marcel Reed and More College Fantasy Football Players to Avoid in Week 4

Navigating start/sit decisions in college fantasy football requires looking past name recognition. The bench shouldn't just be reserved for third-stringers. It's high-profile starters stepping into treacherous matchups who do the most damage to your matchup totals.

Heading into Week 4, several household names face hostile environments, suffocating run defenses, and quarterback turnover. Here are five recognizable, borderline-starter players you should leave on your bench this week.

Quarterback

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M (@LSU)

Season Stats: 632 passing yards, 6 TDs through 3 games

Matchup Threat: LSU's front seven is allowing an elite 33.0 rushing yards per game.

Efficiency Metric: The Aggies have generated explosive pass plays on just 7.6% of throws.

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sit Angle: Reed's dual-threat versatility usually gives him a solid fantasy floor. LSU's run defense neutralizes the precise element that makes Reed so valuable in fantasy lineups. With Texas A&M struggling to hit big plays downfield through the air, Reed will be forced to win consistently from the pocket against an elite SEC secondary on the road. His rushing production will take a hit, significantly capping his ceiling for Week 4.

Running Backs

Jordan Marshall, Michigan (vs. Iowa)

Season Stats: 4.0 yards per carry, zero 60-yard games

Sep 19, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs against the Texas El Paso Miners during the third quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup Threat: Marshall continues to receive volume in Michigan's offense, but that workload hasn't translated into fantasy efficiency. Facing Iowa's disciplined, run-plugging defense is the absolute worst prescription for a back managing a sub-4.5 YPC average. Expect a grinding, low-scoring Big Ten affair where dynamic plays are scarce.

Rueben Owens, Texas A&M (@LSU)

Season Stats: Has failed to top 77 rushing yards in any game this season

Matchup Threat: LSU defense allowing 33.0 rushing yards per game

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sit Angle: Much like his quarterback, Owens faces an uphill battle in Baton Rouge. His volume hasn't produced big-time yardage games, and now he goes up against one of the most dominant rush defenses in the country. Combining inconsistent backfield touches with LSU's brick-wall run defense makes Owens a high-risk play with minimal upside.

Wide Receivers

Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma (@Georgia)

Season Stats: 22 targets, 12 receptions, 186 yards through 3 games

Recent Trends: Held to just 2 catches for 9 yards on 10 targets against Michigan

Matchup Threat: Road test against Georgia's secondary

The Sit Angle: Sategna III's target volume is ideal on paper, but Oklahoma's overall passing efficiency remains a huge concern. The 10-target outing against Michigan yielded virtually no fantasy production, illustrating the low catch-rate efficiency currently plaguing the Sooners' air attack. Going on the road into Sanford Stadium against Georgia's defense offers little hope for a bounce-back.

Nyck Harbor, South Carolina (@Alabama)

Season Stats: 17.7% target share, 47% catch rate, 0 TDs

Matchup Threat: Road matchup against Alabama's elite pass defense

Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) celebrates a touchdown reception against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sit Angle: Harbor's athletic profile and deep-threat ability keeps him on the fantasy radar week-in-and-week-out. Catching fewer than half of his targets in an offense struggling to finish drives makes him volatile. Against Alabama's secondary, trusting a receiver reliant on low-percentage home-run plays is a fast track to a poor performance.

Tight End

Dylan Wade, UCF (vs. TCU)

Season Stats: 3 receptions on 9 targets for 35 yards

Context: Starting QB Alonzo Barnett expected to miss multiple weeks (Keyone Jenkins under center)

Matchup Threat: TCU's defense ranks 15th nationally in completion rate allowed (53%) and 12th in third-down conversion rate allowed (57%).

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights tight end Dylan Wade (0) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sit Angle: Wade hasn't drawn the target share required to be a weekly fantasy option, and the situation at UCF gets trickier with Jenkins stepping in as quarterback. Facing a TCU defense that excels at getting off the field on third downs and limiting completions, Wade carries too much volatility to start in Week 4 fantasy lineups.

Week 4 Strategy

Trusting your gut means reacting to bad matchups before they ruin your week. Bench these five players for Week 4, pivot to safer target and touch volume elsewhere, and hold onto them for better matchups down the schedule. Avoiding chasing past production or big names in brutal Week 4 matchups.