Mark Andrews & Darren Waller Headline Week 6 Fantasy Football Must-Bench Tight Ends

We’re entering week 6 and now are comfortably into the fantasy season. The tight end position has just a handful of studs you can count on, who are the guys that you can keep on the pine for this week? Let’s dive in..

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Waller finished as the TE4 in Week 2 after breaking out with two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons. In his other three games, however, he has finished TE30, TE17 and TE26 in PPR leagues. Waller has taken a backseat to Chuba Hubbard and emerging playmakers Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in Carolina's target pecking order. His production is too dependent on touchdowns, and without a consistent role as one of the offense's top three or four options, he offers little weekly reliability.

You're better off steering clear of Waller this week against a struggling Philadelphia Eagles offense that has helped keep games low-scoring all season. The Eagles have also done an excellent job containing opposing tight ends, allowing an average of just five receptions for 48 yards per game to the position while surrendering zero touchdowns to tight ends.

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) falls short of the end zone during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you see Strange sitting around on the waiver wire, I advise you to consider picking him up. However, this isn’t a great matchup for him to start this week against the Texans. Strange has put up two big weeks in a row with 7 catches for 68 and 95 yards. The Texans haven’t allowed a touchdown to the tight-end position all season, and outside of a big day to Josh Allen and Dalton Kincaid have absolutely shut down players at the tight-end position. Week 1 they allowed 137 yards to the Bills tight ends. The next four weeks in total they allowed just 92 yards to the position.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews has landed on my must-sit list multiple times this season, and that trend isn't changing in Week 6. He simply isn't the explosive player he once was, and Lamar Jackson's availability should have little impact on your decision. If you're choosing between Andrews and a waiver-wire option, however, Jackson's return would give the tight end a slightly higher floor. Andrews offers very little upside, as his highest-scoring game this season was 12.7 points in full PPR formats, and that performance included his lone touchdown. This week, he'll face a Cleveland Browns defense that has struggled against the run, setting up a potential Derrick Henry-heavy game script. Expect Baltimore to lean on Henry and methodically put together long drives, leaving Andrews with little to do beyond blocking and offering minimal fantasy upside.