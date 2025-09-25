Marvin Harrison Jr. Career Stats vs. Seahawks Reveal Fantasy Football Trend
Second-year wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. has disappointed fantasy managers in 2025. Through three games, he has accumulated just 10 receptions on 17 targets for 142 yards and one touchdown. He’s currently the WR43 in PPR formats, well below where he was drafted heading into the season. After a solid showing in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, MHJ has struggled to find chemistry with Kyler Murray.
- Week 1 vs. NO: 5 receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown (18.1 fantasy points)
- Week 2 vs. CAR: 2 receptions for 27 scoreless yards (4.7 fantasy points)
- Week 3 vs. SF: 3 receptions for 44 scoreless yards (7.4 fantasy points)
Tonight, MHJ and the Cardinals will take on a familiar division rival in the Seahawks. Let’s take a look at how Harrison Jr. has fared in his two previous matchups with Seattle and determine whether fantasy managers should trust him in Week 4 lineups or let him ride the bench.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Historical Stats Vs. Seattle Seahawks
Harrison has been consistently mediocre against the Seahawks in two previous meetings back in his rookie season. According to StatMuse, the talented wide receiver is averaging 3.5 receptions on 7.0 targets for 48.0 receiving yards with no touchdowns. He’s produced 8.3 fantasy points per game in PPR formats.
Although it’s a small sample size, it’s not very encouraging, especially coming off two dud performances. To make matters worse, the Seahawks have boasted an incredibly stingy defense in 2025. They are currently allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, just behind the red-hot Minnesota Vikings defense.
Wide receivers have been targeted 50 times against Seattle this season but they have only caught 28 passes for 296 yards and one touchdown.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 4 Fantasy Football Outlook
In 2024, Harrison was drafted as the WR9 in PPR formats but delivered a disappointing WR30 finish with 197.5 fantasy points. His struggles stemmed largely from inefficiency, posting just a 53.4% catch rate despite ranking 21st in targets (118).
He flashed true WR1 upside in spurts—topping 100 yards twice (4/130/2 and 6/111/1) and landing in the mid-teens for fantasy points in six other contests (17.40, 15.50, 16.40, 17.00, 15.60, 17.30). Still, inconsistency held him back, making him more of a coin-flip starter. That being said, Harrison still delivered big-play juice (14.3 YPC) and found the end zone eight times, checking two of the most important fantasy boxes.
In Week 4, DraftKings pegged Harrison Jr.’s receiving line at 47.5 yards, right in line with his modest production against Seattle. He’s also listed at +190 to score anytime. After a promising Week 1 (5/71/1), Harrison has cooled off with just 71 yards combined over his last two games and has yet to see more than six targets in any contest.
Senior Fantasy Expert Shawn Childs is more optimistic than I am, projecting Harrison for 5/68 with a coin-flip chance at a touchdown. While the home matchup offers some comfort, I see this one setting up more as a Trey Benson breakout with a healthy dose of Trey McBride.
Given Harrison’s pedestrian track record against the Seahawks, Seattle’s stingy secondary, and his slow start to 2025, I’d only roll him out in deeper leagues or dire situations. If you’ve got Keenan Allen, Xavier Worthy, DK Metcalf, or Michael Pittman Jr., I’d start them with confidence over the sophomore wideout.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.