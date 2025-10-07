Matthew Stafford and 3 More Quarterbacks to Start in Fantasy Football for Week 6
Five weeks into the NFL season, fantasy managers finally have a clear picture of what to expect from the quarterback position.
Some early-season surprises have solidified themselves as weekly starters, while others are still searching for consistency. Meanwhile, proven veterans continue to show that the right matchup can unlock big fantasy numbers.
This week presents several opportunities for strong quarterback play, especially against defenses that have struggled to contain the pass. With bye weeks on the horizon and matchups growing tighter, every lineup decision matters more than ever.
Picking the right quarterback in Week 6 could be the difference between a win and a loss. Below are four options that stand out as strong plays.
Bo Nix (Broncos) @ Jets
Nix was a sit for me in Week 5 on the road vs. the Eagles. Although he didn’t “bust,” he virtually matched his projection as far as scoring output. In Week 6, he matches up against the Jets, who gave up four passing touchdowns to Dak Prescott last Sunday. New York has been gashed more on the ground this season, but its defense ranks second-worst in points allowed per game (31.4). The Jets also rank sixth in most fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks per game. Nix’s dual-threat ability gives him a strong floor, and the advantageous matchup makes his ceiling high in Week 6.
Caleb Williams (Bears) @ Commanders
After starting the season by putting up respectable fantasy performances against two of the better defenses in the NFL, Williams went off for 298 passing yards and four touchdowns vs. the Cowboys in Week 3. He made my list of QB starts that week and the following week, but couldn’t replicate the same success against a porous Raiders defense. This week, Williams and the Bears are coming off a bye to face the Commanders on the road in a Monday night showdown. Washington is coming off its best defensive performance of the season against Justin Herbert and the Chargers, but its unit is still exploitable. The Commanders give up the eighth-most points to opposing QBs and rank in the top 10 for most passing yards allowed per game (235).
Matthew Stafford (Rams) @ Ravens
Stafford has been on a tear over his last two games. The veteran is averaging 382 passing yards and three touchdowns despite playing both games against the Colts and 49ers, which are among the league’s better defenses. In Week 6, he matches up against the league’s worst defense. The Ravens allow a league-leading 35.4 points per game and rank second behind the Cowboys for most passing yards allowed per game (262.6). Baltimore just let C.J. Stroud throw for four touchdowns on Sunday despite struggling all season. The Rams should be able to score in bunches in this one, with Stafford throwing for multiple TDs.
Brock Burdy/Mac Jones (49ers) @ Buccaneers
Purdy is considered week-to-week with a reaggravated turf toe injury, but his status for the 49ers’ Week 6 contest vs. the Buccaneers is still unknown. If he can’t suit up, I would still consider starting Mac Jones in deeper leagues. Jones shocked the world in a Thursday night upset win over the Rams without his top two wide receivers. Both Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings may also return to this contest, which elevates the fantasy floor of whatever QB starts. The Buccaneers rank inside the top 10 for most fantasy points given up to opposing QBs. This game should also be a high-scoring affair, setting up for a potential fantasy goldmine.