Michael Porter Jr., Jalen Duren Headline Week 14 Fantasy Basketball Start 'Em Lineup

As the NBA approaches the All-Star break, some of the league’s top players are shining as they reach midseason form. Other notable players throughout the association are coming into Week 14 with nagging injuries, which could affect lineups and production throughout this week’s slate of action.

Fantasy managers will look to optimize lineup output, monitoring key matchups and potential situations that could affect production. Here’s the ideal Start ‘Em lineup for Week 14 of fantasy basketball:

G - Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Jan 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dunks in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Week 14 Games: 4

The San Antonio Spurs have emerged as legitimate title contenders in the Western Conference, due in large part to the impact of their backcourt. In his second NBA season, former No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle has carved out a significant role as a primary ball-handler offensively. Though his perimeter shooting remains slightly inconsistent, Castle is averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists, adding 1.5 stocks on the defensive end coming into Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz. With a second favorable matchup against the Jazz and another against the New Orleans Pelicans over four games this week, Castle is a premier start option for Week 14 lineups.

G - VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

Jan 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) controls the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Week 14 Games: 4

VJ Edgecome has stood out as one of the top rookies in fantasy basketball this season. The No. 3 overall pick has helped the Philadelphia 76ers get out to a 22-18 start to the year, following a sluggish campaign for the team in 2024-25. Over 36 games, Edgecome is offering solid two-way production, posting 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 stocks per game. As Philadelphia continues to navigate injuries to Paul George and Joel Embiid to start the week, Edgecombe will sustain his role as one of the top options for the 76ers on the offensive end of the floor.

F - Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

Jan 16, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) shoots the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at Barclays Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Week 14 Games: 4

Despite the Brooklyn Nets struggles to start the season, Michael Porter Jr. has posted All-NBA-caliber scoring production in his first season with the team. Porter enters Monday night’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 48.7% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc. With efficient scoring production and solid rebounding output, the seventh-year forward emerges as one of the top fantasy starts of the week. He’s also posted 1.8 steals on the defensive end over his last five games, surprising fantasy managers with notable two-way output.

F - RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

Jan 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Week 14 Games: 4

RJ Barrett has helped the Toronto Raptors to a surprising 25-19 start to the season, coming into Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors with the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Leading up to an injury which sidelined him for his fifth consecutive game, Barrett averaged 22.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists over his previous five games, and is expected to return for Tuesday’s contest. With four games on the schedule for the week, paired with efficient fantasy production throughout 23 appearances on the season, Barrett makes a competitive argument to start for this week.

C - Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Jan 15, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks on Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Week 14 Games: 4

Rounding out our Start ‘Em lineup is Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren. Duren has emerged as one of the top rebounders in the NBA this season, significantly elevating his fantasy basketball stock. Coming into Monday’s game against the Boston Celtics, Duren is averaging 17.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 stocks per game, shooting 62.8% from the field on the year thus far. With consistent rebounding production and efficient scoring output, Duren will offer consistent volume over four games this week with favorable matchups against the Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.

