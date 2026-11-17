NFL Week 11 cuts through the usual positional wasteland with a slate full of target monsters, mismatch nightmares, and defenses that flat-out refuse to cover the middle of the field. Whether you're riding with a blue-chip stud or rolling the dice on a streaming sleeper, lock these tight ends into your lineup and actually enjoy watching your production from the tight end position blossom.

Tier 1: Must Start Tight Ends

Trey McBride: The Weekly Matchup Nightmare

Week 11 Matchup: Arizona Cardinals @ Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 12:00 PM CST)

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McBride continues to operate as the engine of the Arizona passing attack, cementing his status as an automatic, set-it-and-forget-it starter regardless of the opponent. Heading into a road clash at Arrowhead Stadium, McBride's elite target share, high route participation, and physicality after the catch insulate him from negative game scripts. If the Chiefs jump out to an early lead, expect Arizona to lean heavily on McBride, especially with a rookie quarterback under center. Last week against the Rams, he had his worst statistical game of the season with 5 receptions for 37 yards. It ended a streak of 11 consecutive games with at least seven catches, and also was the first time all season he was held below 10 fantasy points.

Brock Bowers: Elite Production Regardless of Matchup

Week 11 Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos (Sunday, 3:25 PM CST)

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowers has proven completely matchup-proof, consistently commanding volume and manufacturing chunk plays even when opposing defenses bracket him. While a divisional trip to Mile High against Denver's disciplined defense poses a stiff test. Bowers versatility (lining up inline, in the slot, and out wide) allows him to find the soft spots in zone coverage.

Isaiah Likely: A Potential Breakout Performance

Week 11 Matchup: New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 3:25 PM CST)

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Likely possesses the athletic profile and downfield seam-stretching ability to tilt a weekly matchup on just a handful of touches. In a late-afternoon home tilt against Jacksonville, His mismatch speed against linebackers and safeties makes him a premier threat to break off explosive gains and cash in on red-zone opportunities.

Tier 2: Strong Starting Options

Travis Kelce: Experience Meets Opportunity

Week 11 Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 12:00 PM CST)

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even as defenses continue to gear their coverage toward slowing him down, Kelce's chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains the heartbeat of Kansas City's offense on critical downs and in the red-zone. Hosting an Arizona defense that will be tested across all levels of the field, Kelce's mastery of finding space against zone looks ensures steady target volume.

George Kittle: Don't Overthink the Matchup

Week 11: San Francisco vs. Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City (Sunday, 7:20 PM CST)

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kittle remains one of the most dynamic, big-play tight ends in football, capable of turning a routine five-yard crossing route into a 40-yard gain. Taking the primetime stage at Estadio Azteca against a creative, blitz-heavy Minnesota defense, Kittle's blocking prowess keeps him on the field nearly every offensive snap, setting up lethal play-action shots down the seam. Never bench Kittle out of matchup fear. His red-zone involvement and explosive ceiling are far too valuable.

Colston Loveland: A Rising Fantasy Option

Week 11 Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 12:00 PM CST)

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) takes the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loveland continues to carve out a prominent role as a reliable, athletic pass-catcher in Chicago's offense. Returning to Soldier Field to face the Saints, Loveland's smooth route-running and catch radius gives his quarterback an inviting target between the hashes and in the end zone.

Tier 3: Matchup-Based Starters & Sleepers

Mike Gesicki: A Matchup Worth Exploiting

Week 11 Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders (Monday, 7:15 PM CST)

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) catches a pass and turns down field for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Bengals played to a 43-36 overtime win against the Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you are streaming the position or dealing with injuries, Gesicki headlines the Week 11 waiver-wire and matchup plays. Wrapping up the slate on Monday Night Football against a Washington defense that has consistently struggled to contain opposing tight ends, Gesicki's slot-heavy deployment essentially turns him into a big-bodied wide receiver. In PPR formats, his favorable coverage matchups and red-zone size makes him an ideal plug-and-play streamer. With opposing defensive coordinators having to deal with stopping Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Gesicki should get plenty of looks in single coverage.

Dalton Kincaid: A Solid-Receiving Option

Week 11 Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 12:00 PM CST)

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kincaid's usage has fluctuated at times, yet his talent as a natural separator in the middle of the field remains undeniable whenever Buffalo leans into its passing game. Facing AFC East rival Miami in a divisional clash with shootout potential, Kincaid projects to see steady chain-moving looks underneath while defenses account for Buffalo's perimeter speed. He profiles as a dependable PPR floor play with the upside to find the end zone.

Week 11 Strategy

Brock Bowers, Trey McBride and George Kittle begins the must-start conversation, while Isaiah Likely offers intriguing upside. Managers searching for streaming production should keep Mike Gesicki and Colston Loveland on their radar. Week 11 is about identifying volume, exploiting matchups and getting the most out of a position that can make or break a fantasy football lineup.