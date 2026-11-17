Mike Gesicki & Dalton Kincaid Headline NFL Week 11 Fantasy Football Tight End Starts
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NFL Week 11 cuts through the usual positional wasteland with a slate full of target monsters, mismatch nightmares, and defenses that flat-out refuse to cover the middle of the field. Whether you're riding with a blue-chip stud or rolling the dice on a streaming sleeper, lock these tight ends into your lineup and actually enjoy watching your production from the tight end position blossom.
Tier 1: Must Start Tight Ends
Trey McBride: The Weekly Matchup Nightmare
Week 11 Matchup: Arizona Cardinals @ Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 12:00 PM CST)
McBride continues to operate as the engine of the Arizona passing attack, cementing his status as an automatic, set-it-and-forget-it starter regardless of the opponent. Heading into a road clash at Arrowhead Stadium, McBride's elite target share, high route participation, and physicality after the catch insulate him from negative game scripts. If the Chiefs jump out to an early lead, expect Arizona to lean heavily on McBride, especially with a rookie quarterback under center. Last week against the Rams, he had his worst statistical game of the season with 5 receptions for 37 yards. It ended a streak of 11 consecutive games with at least seven catches, and also was the first time all season he was held below 10 fantasy points.
Brock Bowers: Elite Production Regardless of Matchup
Week 11 Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos (Sunday, 3:25 PM CST)
Bowers has proven completely matchup-proof, consistently commanding volume and manufacturing chunk plays even when opposing defenses bracket him. While a divisional trip to Mile High against Denver's disciplined defense poses a stiff test. Bowers versatility (lining up inline, in the slot, and out wide) allows him to find the soft spots in zone coverage.
Isaiah Likely: A Potential Breakout Performance
Week 11 Matchup: New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 3:25 PM CST)
Likely possesses the athletic profile and downfield seam-stretching ability to tilt a weekly matchup on just a handful of touches. In a late-afternoon home tilt against Jacksonville, His mismatch speed against linebackers and safeties makes him a premier threat to break off explosive gains and cash in on red-zone opportunities.
Tier 2: Strong Starting Options
Travis Kelce: Experience Meets Opportunity
Week 11 Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 12:00 PM CST)
Even as defenses continue to gear their coverage toward slowing him down, Kelce's chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains the heartbeat of Kansas City's offense on critical downs and in the red-zone. Hosting an Arizona defense that will be tested across all levels of the field, Kelce's mastery of finding space against zone looks ensures steady target volume.
George Kittle: Don't Overthink the Matchup
Week 11: San Francisco vs. Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City (Sunday, 7:20 PM CST)
Kittle remains one of the most dynamic, big-play tight ends in football, capable of turning a routine five-yard crossing route into a 40-yard gain. Taking the primetime stage at Estadio Azteca against a creative, blitz-heavy Minnesota defense, Kittle's blocking prowess keeps him on the field nearly every offensive snap, setting up lethal play-action shots down the seam. Never bench Kittle out of matchup fear. His red-zone involvement and explosive ceiling are far too valuable.
Colston Loveland: A Rising Fantasy Option
Week 11 Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 12:00 PM CST)
Loveland continues to carve out a prominent role as a reliable, athletic pass-catcher in Chicago's offense. Returning to Soldier Field to face the Saints, Loveland's smooth route-running and catch radius gives his quarterback an inviting target between the hashes and in the end zone.
Tier 3: Matchup-Based Starters & Sleepers
Mike Gesicki: A Matchup Worth Exploiting
Week 11 Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders (Monday, 7:15 PM CST)
If you are streaming the position or dealing with injuries, Gesicki headlines the Week 11 waiver-wire and matchup plays. Wrapping up the slate on Monday Night Football against a Washington defense that has consistently struggled to contain opposing tight ends, Gesicki's slot-heavy deployment essentially turns him into a big-bodied wide receiver. In PPR formats, his favorable coverage matchups and red-zone size makes him an ideal plug-and-play streamer. With opposing defensive coordinators having to deal with stopping Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Gesicki should get plenty of looks in single coverage.
Dalton Kincaid: A Solid-Receiving Option
Week 11 Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 12:00 PM CST)
Kincaid's usage has fluctuated at times, yet his talent as a natural separator in the middle of the field remains undeniable whenever Buffalo leans into its passing game. Facing AFC East rival Miami in a divisional clash with shootout potential, Kincaid projects to see steady chain-moving looks underneath while defenses account for Buffalo's perimeter speed. He profiles as a dependable PPR floor play with the upside to find the end zone.
Week 11 Strategy
Brock Bowers, Trey McBride and George Kittle begins the must-start conversation, while Isaiah Likely offers intriguing upside. Managers searching for streaming production should keep Mike Gesicki and Colston Loveland on their radar. Week 11 is about identifying volume, exploiting matchups and getting the most out of a position that can make or break a fantasy football lineup.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.