Fantasy Football Week 11 Stock Watch Fallers: Time to Panic About Kyren Williams, A.J. Brown, and Trey McBride?

Fantasy Football Week 11 Stock Watch Fallers: Time to Panic About A.J. Brown & Kyren Williams?

With the fantasy trade deadline upon us and playoff races tightening, managers are facing tough decisions. Week 10 brought cold stretches for high-profile assets, backfield committee headaches, and injury concerns that threaten starting lineups down the stretch.

Here are five major fallers from Week 10 and whether fantasy managers should panic, hold tight, or make a move.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) spikes the ball after a touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Trey McBride managers hit a wall in Week 10 as the star tight end delivered a quiet afternoon alongside rookie quarterback Carson Beck, failing to command the elite production fantasy players drafted him for as he only put up five receptions for 37 yards on five targets. As Arizona's passing attack continues to experience volatility with the rookie under center, panic is mounting.

The Verdict: Hold. Elite tight ends go through anomalous floor games when game scripts stall, but McBride’s elite route participation and talent profile remain unchanged. Don't sell low on a foundational positional advantage. Plug him right back into your starting lineup while expecting a bit of a downgrade with Beck at quarterback.

RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams managers are officially sweating after Blake Corum erupted for 20 touches, 119 scrimmage yards, and a touchdown. While Williams still maintained a leading role in snap share, head coach Sean McVay leaned heavily into a true two-back timeshare, raising serious questions about whether Corum has carved out a permanent 1B role.

The Verdict: Hold, but downgrade to volatile RB2 status. Williams remains the primary goal-line option in a potent offense, but Corum’s emergence definitively caps his weekly ceiling. Treat him as a high-end RB2 heading out of the Rams' Week 11 bye rather than an untouchable bell-cow.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty has hit a frustrating bottleneck, splitting backfield touches evenly with Mike Washington Jr. This timeshare has severely dented Jeanty's explosive ceiling, leaving fantasy managers frustrated with the lack of a clear, uncontested three-down workload.

The Verdict: Downgrade to a high-upside FLEX. While the committee approach caps his weekly floor, Jeanty remains an explosive tackle-breaker who can house a touchdown from anywhere. Hold him through the turbulence, but temper expectations until Las Vegas simplifies the backfield distribution.

WR A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

A.J. Brown's fantasy stock is hitting a wall at the worst possible time. Now in New England, Brown suffered a hamstring injury and walked out of the locker room with a limp, compounding a frustrating stretch that also includes quarterback Drake Maye dealing with an ankle injury that could be season-ending. With a Week 11 bye coming up, managers are wondering if the veteran wideout can salvage the second half.

The Verdict: Hold through the bye, but check the waiver wire for insurance. Soft-tissue injuries combined with offensive volatility severely impact a receiver's ceiling. Use the bye week to get him healthy, but be prepared to flex alternative depth if his connection with the offense takes time to recalibrate.

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

In the middle of his second NFL season, wideout Tetairoa McMillan has hit a bit of a mid-season lull, turning in a string of relatively quiet stat lines as Carolina's passing offense works through inconsistent stretches. For managers banking on weekly spike games, the production slump is becoming a major headache.

The Verdict: Slight downgrade. Young receivers in evolving offenses frequently experience developmental lulls. If a frustrated manager in your league is ready to move on, scoop him up as a cheap bench stash, but keep him out of your active as a WR2/flex option in your starting lineup until Carolina's passing game establishes a reliable rhythm.