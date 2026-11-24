I ran the numbers, and they led me to the must-sit analysis below. The following four quarterbacks should stay on your bench in Week 12 fantasy football. They lack the upside it takes to deliver top-5 production. Read up and get that Week 12 win!

Kirk Cousins

In Cousins' two games as the Vikings' starting quarterback, he is 47-of-69 for 442 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. That brings his average depth of attempt to 6.4 yards, ranking him near the bottom of the league.

A 25-point blowout suffered in Week 11 doesn't help the case. It lowers confidence in the Vikings' offense and, quite frankly, makes Cousins droppable, let alone benchable. If you really want to trust a pocket passer with zero rushing upside, they'd better be Dak Prescott or Jared Goff.

Bo Nix

Nix has to travel out to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers this week. He loses the Broncos' comfortable home-field advantage, but he faces a defense that allows the 5th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Through 10 games this season, Nix has just 12 passing touchdowns. His completion percentage is 59.9%, and he is averaging 195.5 passing yards per game. I honestly thought Nix would have a great season, but instead, the Broncos are winning thanks to Jonah Coleman and their defense.

Bryce Young

Young will face his division rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are allowing the 4th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. In Week 7, Young faced the Buccaneers and completed 14 of 27 passes for 163 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions.

Over his last five games, Young has thrown five interceptions. This is mediocre football at best, certainly far from the level of Brock Purdy, Joe Burrow, and Pat Mahomes. It's the Chuba Hubbard show more than the Young show in Carolina.

Tyler Shough

In September, Shough was among the best fantasy football quarterbacks. That has come and gone. He has thrown no more than 1 touchdown in each of his last four games and 5 interceptions in his last six.

At this point, Kellen Moore should be more concerned with keeping his job. The Bengals will be coming out angry after their 22-20 loss to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, and the road environment is ultimately less than ideal for Shough to meet any desirable upside.

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