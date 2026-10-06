Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, and 2 Other Must-Sit Fantasy Football Week 5 Quarterbacks

It has been a sorrowful season for those who drafted Bo Nix and Justin Herbert. Prior to Week 4, Drake Maye owners could have said the same. As I always say, no week is the same as the last. Things can change on a whim. But data can also be interpreted at will, and the four quarterbacks below are suggested sits in Week 5.

Completion Percentage data is from PFF.com

Offensive EPA Stats are from NFLverse

Defensive EPA Stats are from draftwithdoug.com

Bo Nix

Bo Nix attempts through 4 weeks, per @SumerSports:



37 — Behind line of scrimmage

46 — 0-5 yards

23 — 6-10 yards

29 — 11+ yards



Leads league in passes behind line of scrimmage so far this season. pic.twitter.com/YaqqjhSsVd — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 5, 2026

Nix has only met QB1 status once this season: in Week 3, he was QB6 overall. This season, Nix is the QB19 in fantasy football. He cannot be trusted at his current output. Nix is only 18th in Adjusted Completion Percentage and 27th in EPA per Dropback.

According to Sleeper, Nix is being started in 35% of fantasy leagues. It is time for change. Nix once had value as a runner, but to date, He has 25 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert on deep passes this season



2-10

0 Pass TD

3 INT

9.2 Passer Rating pic.twitter.com/05v1sZuCL4 — PFF (@PFF) September 27, 2026

No quarterback with at least 100 dropbacks this season is worse than Herbert in PFF Passing Grade. The Mike McDaniel system isn't pleasing the young signal caller, as he ranks 23rd in Adjusted Completion Percentage and 28th in EPA per Dropback.

To make things worse, Ladd McConkey is likely to be out this Sunday. Nothing has been seen in Los Angeles. Nothing makes Herbert a confident play, with zero wins and four losses.

Jordan Love

Love's season has been solid at QB15. Not quite a ceiling met for Love, but it is okay. He is averaging 260 yards per game on 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Yet, the output is not quite at a level of football worth shooing in at his weekly start.

The Packers face their division rival, the Chicago Bears, this weekend. This past Sunday, they held the Jets to single-digit completions. This season, the Bears are 2nd in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play and are top-10 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks.

Kirk Cousins

Expect Cousins to Normalize in October. He is the QB9 in fantasy football. Yet, once you factor in power ratings, matchups, expected pass rates, and more, Cousins won't be in my top-20 quarterbacks for Week 5.

Cousins lacks any rushing ability. He must pass for at least 250 yards and 2+ touchdowns to be worth it. He cannot be relied upon to do that weekly on an offense implied to score around 20 points per game, according to ESPN's FPI.

The Raiders have to travel far east to play the Patriots in Foxborough. That is three time zones in the more difficult west-to-east trip. Once they get there, the Raiders face a top-5 matchup, as the Patriots rank highly in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: