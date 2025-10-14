Travis Etienne, Kenneth Walker, And 4 More Must-Sit Running Backs In Week 7
Our fantasy running backs have been mired in unpredictability this season. There are a ton of injuries and committees, and it's hard to figure out who to start from week to week. You don't want to end up with a dud sinking your lineup. These are the running backs you should leave on your bench in Week 7.
Travis Etienne Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
Etienne is coming off a terrible game in which he carried the ball 12 times for 27 yards against the Seattle Seahawks, who have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to running backs this season. This week, he draws the Los Angeles Rams, who have allowed the third-fewest points to running backs this season. They haven't allowed a running back to rush for a TD all season. Leave Etienne on your bench if possible.
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers
Vidal is the running back to start in the Chargers' backfield, but we don't want to start either of them. We have to assume that he'll continue to get the bulk of the work, but that's not enough to start him. He's a subpar player, running behind a beat-up offensive line, and he doesn't get to play the Miami Dolphins this week. He will be running against the Indianapolis Colts, who have allowed the eighth-fewest points to running backs this season. Avoid this backfield.
Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
We are fed up with this Seahawks' backfield. Last week, Walker ran 10 times for 34 yards, while Charbonnet handled 12 carries for 24 yards, and they both saw one target. This is the usage we have been seeing most weeks, with Walker getting more yards and Charbonnet getting the goal-line work. The backfield is a mess and we are going away from it this week in a tough matchup against the Houston Texans.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
After Trey Benson got hurt, Emari Demercado was the expected starter. It turned out to be Michael Carter. The following week, we learned not long before the game that Bam Knight would be the starter. Knight ended up rushing for 34 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and catching one of his two targets, while Carter rushed for 34 yards on nine carries and caught two of his five targets. This is an uncertain situation with an offense that could be without Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr, going up against the Green Bay Packers, who have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. That does not sound appealing to us.
Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
Pollard had a solid start to the season, but it's time to put him on your bench. Tyjae Spears is back and is cutting into his workload. Spears saw five carries and four targets last week, which he took for 50 yards, and Pollard saw 10 carries and two targets, which he turned into 47 yards. That gap could continue to close, and this week their incompetent offense goes up against the New England Patriots, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Marks is the RB32 this week, according to ECR. We just want to remind you of what happened in his last game before their bye week. In Week 5, we all started Marks. Chubb saw 11 carries and Marks saw seven. Both saw one target. Chubb finished with 61 yards and a TD Marks totaled 24 yards. That outcome is a real possibility and maybe even a probability.