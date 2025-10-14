Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire Debate: Kimani Vidal vs Zonovan Knight

Los Angeles Chargers Year 2 RB Kimani Vidal in Week 6:



+ 63% snap rate

+ 51% route rate

+ 18 of 24 RB rushes



Red zone:

+ 72% snap rate

+ 6 of 7 rushes

+ 2 red zone receptions



21 touches for 138 yards and a TD in total for the 2024 Round 6 pick in his first NFL start