Josh Downs, Marvin Harrison Jr., and 6 More Must-Sit Wide Receivers in Week 10 Fantasy Football

Who is going to flop in Week 10? I can't tell you. I wish there were a time machine out there; it would be awesome to use. Although conspiracy theorists might say it already exists, scientists might tell you it's impossible. Anyway, let's stop the storytelling and get you what you want — makeshift fantasy advice. I run a bunch of data to prove must-sits each week, and today, the following eight wide receivers are those you need to keep on the bench.

Keon Coleman

Coleman faces the Jets this week, who actually rank strongly against wide receivers, 8th-best in fantasy points allowed. I thought Coleman was coming around this season, but it looks like that is not the case. He has five games this season with fewer than 5 PPR fantasy points, including his last two games.

Josh Downs

Following the Colts' trade of Downs to the Chiefs, I don't think you can use him this week. It is not enough time to learn their playbook and play many snaps. Downs will be great in the long run, just not in Week 10.

DeVaughn Vele

The return of Jordyn Tyson is going to send Vele to irrelevance. Vele played a 94% route rate in Week 9, but it was only the first game back for Tyson. I expect more Tyson and less Vele as the season progresses.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison Jr. played his most snaps yet in Week 9, yet the snap rate was still just 46%. He has had no more than four targets in any of his three games with the Texans. Until Harrison Jr. proves himself, he is not viable.

Malik Washington

Washington is averaging just 29.3 yards per game over his last three appearances. In fact, when Caleb Douglas has played this season, Washington's output has been an unimpressive 3.7 receptions and 33.3 yards per game. The Dolphins are also starting Kyle McCord on Sunday, who is yet to play an NFL snap.

DK Metcalf

The Steelers compete against the Bengals this week. They already met in Week 3, and Metcalf caught 3 of 5 passes for 31 yards and, luckily, a touchdown. Times cannot be much worse for Metcalf right now, with 3 of 12 targets caught over his last two games. It's hard to trust 'butterfingers' Metcalf, as I am personally branding him.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas Jr. stays in Jacksonville as fantasy owners brace for the pain. Despite a fantastic matchup on paper, Thomas Jr. caught only one of his last 7 targets and saw no targets in Week 9.

Antonio Williams

Williams will not find much success from the slot, which he plays out of a great deal. The Giants, who face the Commanders this week, rank second-best in Yards per Target Allowed to slot wide receivers. Since Week 1, Williams has had just one game with more than 50 receiving yards. He also hasn't scored a touchdown in that same span.

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